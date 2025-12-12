NBCC (India) share price up 2% on securing orders worth ₹289 crore; details

NBCC (India) share price today: Construction major Construction major NBCC (India) shares rose up to 1.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹110.25 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, December 12, 2025.

At 9:52 AM, NBCC share price was up nearly 1 per cent at 109.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent higher at 85,189.43 levels.

Why did NBCC share price rise today?

NBCC (India) shares rose after the company announced two new orders worth a total of ₹289.39 crore from Nalco and SAIL Bokaro.

Under the Nalco order, valued at around ₹255.50 crore, NBCC will manage planning, designing, and execution of civil, electrical, water supply, horticulture, and construction works. This includes repairs of RCC/civil structures, dismantling of existing buildings, new construction, civic amenities, and other developmental works at Nalco’s office and township.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty near 26k; SMIDs up; metal, realty stocks outperform The SAIL Bokaro order, worth ₹33.89 crore, involves desilting of Cooling Pond #1, including both hot and cold water chambers. NBCC (India) Q2 results The company reported a total income of ₹3,017.16 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent Q-o-Q. Profit before tax rose to ₹204.75 crore, reflecting a 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent Q-o-Q increase, while profit after tax reached ₹156.68 crore, posting strong growth of 25.21 per cent Y-o-Y and 16.04 per cent Q-o-Q.