NBCC (India) share price up 2% on securing orders worth ₹289 crore; details

NBCC (India) shares rose after the company announced two new orders worth a total of ₹289.39 crore from Nalco and SAIL Bokaro.

NBCC (India) is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
NBCC (India) share price today: Construction major NBCC (India) shares rose up to 1.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹110.25 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, December 12, 2025. 
 
At 9:52 AM, NBCC share price was up nearly 1 per cent at 109.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent higher at 85,189.43 levels.
 

Why did NBCC share price rise today?

 
Under the Nalco order, valued at around ₹255.50 crore, NBCC will manage planning, designing, and execution of civil, electrical, water supply, horticulture, and construction works. This includes repairs of RCC/civil structures, dismantling of existing buildings, new construction, civic amenities, and other developmental works at Nalco’s office and township.
 
The SAIL Bokaro order, worth ₹33.89 crore, involves desilting of Cooling Pond #1, including both hot and cold water chambers. 
 

NBCC (India) Q2 results

 
The company reported a total income of ₹3,017.16 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y and 22 per cent Q-o-Q. Profit before tax rose to ₹204.75 crore, reflecting a 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent Q-o-Q increase, while profit after tax reached ₹156.68 crore, posting strong growth of 25.21 per cent Y-o-Y and 16.04 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management 
 
The 52-week high of the stock is ₹130.60 per share while its 52-week low is ₹70.82 per share. 
 
The market capitalisation of NBCC is ₹29,511 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

