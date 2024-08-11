Gold exchange-traded funds mine a rich vein: The price dip pays off

In the Budget announced on June 23, the government lowered the Customs duty from 15 per cent to 6 per cent. This announcement led to a drop in both physical gold and gold ETF prices, though the magnitude of the decline differed.

Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, chief executive officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India, attributed the rise to the slump in gold prices following the Customs duty announcement in the Union Budget.

Investments in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged to Rs 1,337 crore in July, marking an 84 per cent increase month-on-month and the highest level since February 2020.

On July 23, most gold ETFs were traded at a premium to their net asset values, particularly towards the end of the trading session, due to heightened demand.

Gold investors had another reason to celebrate following the Budget, as a revision in the definition of debt funds provided tax relief for gold ETFs, along with several other mutual fund categories.

Previously classified with debt funds in 2023, gains from gold ETFs were taxed at the investor’s slab rate, regardless of the holding period. However, the recent change means gains will now qualify for long-term capital gains taxation at 12.5 per cent if held for a year. This new tax structure will take effect in April 2026.