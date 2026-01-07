Info Edge shares advance 4% after December hiring grows 13%; details here

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd. rose nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after the December JobSpeak Index data showed double-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 13 per cent in overall hiring.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 4.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 18.6 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Info Edge has a total market capitalisation of ₹89,092.99 crore.

Info Edge releases December JobSpeak data

According to the December JobSpeak data, white-collar hiring ended 2025 with a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in December, making the October-December period the strongest quarter of the year with a 9 per cent increase, led by non-information technology sectors.

The insurance sector recorded a 34 per cent overall growth, driven by a sharp 57 per cent surge in fresher hiring. In contrast, the banking sector saw a 7 per cent Y-o-Y decline in overall hiring, although recruitment by startups within the sector grew a strong 11 per cent.

Hiring in the hospitality sector rose 29 per cent, led by strong growth in metro markets such as Mumbai, which saw a 28 per cent increase, and Delhi National Capital Region, which posted a 25 per cent rise.