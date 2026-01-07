Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; Modern Diagnostic IPO listing today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, January 7, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to see a subdued start amidst mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicate a subdued start for the benchmark Indian equity indices. At 06:53 AM, the futures were trading 53 points lower at 26,208.50, indicating a lacklustre start for the markets.
On the data front, investors are eyeing inflation data from the Euro Area.
Among the global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors reacted to Australia’s inflation data. The ASX/S&P 200 rose by 0.38 per cent following a lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November, which increased by 3.4 per cent year-on-year, missing forecasts of 3.7 per cent and falling from October’s 3.8 per cent. In contrast, South Korea's Kospi surged 1.89 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.45 per cent.
Meanwhile, US equity futures were largely unchanged during early Asian trading hours.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled higher, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both reaching new record highs, as investor sentiment improved following the recent US military strike in Venezuela. The S&P 500 gained 0.62 per cent, closing at a record level, while the Dow climbed 0.99 per cent. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.65 per cent.
Q3 results today
Premier Energy and Infrastructure, and Galaxy Agrico Exports are set to release their results for the third quarter of FY26 today.
FII, DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹142.82 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,528.50 crore on January 6.
IPO today
The primary markets are expected to see subdued activity today as no actions are scheduled to take place in the mainline segment. However, in the SME space, the Yajur Fibres IPO and Victory Electric Vehicles International IPO are set to open for public subscription today, while the Gabion Technologies India IPO enters the second day of subscription. Meanwhile, shares of the Modern Diagnostic IPO are slated to list on the BSE SME.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday. Brent crude was trading down 1.72 per cent at $60.70 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with a loss of 1.26 per cent at $56.41 per barrel.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 – technical outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Nifty ended the previous session with a late recovery tone, despite intraday consolidation. The index continues to hold comfortably above its 20-day EMA (26,075) and the rising short-term trendline, preserving the broader bullish structure. Momentum indicators remain supportive. RSI is placed in the 55–60 zone, indicating healthy momentum without signs of exhaustion, while MACD remains in positive territory, though the flattening histogram points toward consolidation rather than a trend reversal.
From a price-structure perspective, a sustained hold above 26,150–26,200 keeps the path open for a retest of 26,300, followed by 26,450–26,500. Immediate support is placed at 26,100–26,000, aligning with prior breakout levels and short-term moving averages—any dips into this zone are likely to attract buying interest. On the derivatives front, Put OI remains dominant at 26,000–26,100, reinforcing this area as a strong base. Call writing is visible in the 26,300–26,500 zone, marking the immediate resistance band. A decisive close above 26,300 could trigger short covering and lead to momentum acceleration. Near-term bias remains neutral to mildly bullish, favoring a buy-on-dips approach as long as 26,000 holds."
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Aether Industries, South Indian Bank are analyst's top picks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bonanza's Senior Technical Research Analyst, Kunal Kamble, has recommended buying Aether Industries, South Indian Bank, and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance on Wednesday. HERE'S WHY
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Galaxy Agrico Exports, Mahesh Developers, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, Siddheswari Garments, Titan Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, Godrej Consumer Products, Lodha Developers, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tahmar Enterprises, YES Bank, H.G. Infra Engineering, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Adani Enterprises, IRB Infrastructure, and Biocon are among the top stocks to watch today. HERE's WHY
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market outlook, Jan 7: Nifty seen trading between 26,000 to 26,400
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty share price formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame and broke its higher highs – higher lows formation of the last four sessions. Now it has to cross and hold above 26,200 zones for an up move towards 26,350 and 26,500 zones, while support can be seen at 26,050 then 25,950 zones. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge lower
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India imported €144 billion worth of Russian oil since Ukraine war: CREA
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India imported about 144 billion euros' worth of crude oil from Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, a European think tank said on Tuesday, estimating the Kremlin's cumulative earnings from global oil sales since February 2022 at around 1 trillion euros. READ MORE
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO corner
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII, DII data
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher
7:21 AM
First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 7:18 AM IST