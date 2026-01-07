Dixon Tech, IEX: Analysts see up to 43% upside in these beaten-down stocks

Dixon Technologies daily chart shows that the stock has witnessed a sustained fall post the breakdown below the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) in September 2025.The above chart shows that the 20-DMA now stands at ₹12,600 levels, above which exists the supertrend line indicator at ₹12,977. In general, both these indicators - the 20-DMA and the supertrend line help in determining the near-term trend of the stock.Dixon's monthly chart shows that the supertrend line indicator stands at ₹10,485. The stock has been holding above this indicator since August 2023.

IEX stock has been hovering around its 20-DMA post the sharp breakdown in July 2025. In the last two trading sessions, the stock has not only bounced back strongly above the 20-DMA, but also above the supertrend line indicator and the 100-DMA.The above IEX chart shows that the 100-DMA and the 20-DMA now stand at ₹141.36 and ₹139.58, respectively. The green line above is the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹162.59.