Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Infosys stock needs to trade consistently above its 20-DMA for the short-term bias to turn favourable; on the upside the stock can potentially jump to ₹1,707 levels, indicates technical chart.

Infosys
Infosys stock has declined over 15% thus far in 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Infosys stock reacts to Q1 results: Infosys stock opened marginally higher at ₹1,580, and touched a high of ₹1,582 before slipping into the negative zone on Thursday as the stock reacted to its Q1 results announced a day earlier post market-hours. At 9:20 AM, Infosys traded with a loss of 0.7 per cent at ₹1,564 levels on volumes of around 16 lakh shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Meanwhile, the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.04 per cent or 11 points to 25,208. On the earnings front, the IT major reported a 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹6,921 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 as against ₹6,368 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Infosys revenue grew by 7.5 per cent YoY to ₹42,279 cror.  On raising the FY26 guidance - "It is a quarter of strong deal wins that helped us to raise the guidance at the lower end. At the upper end, we still see uncertainty and the impact of tariffs," Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said on Wednesday. READ MORE 

Technical outlook on Infosys stock

  Infosys (Infy)  Current Price: ₹1,564  Likely Target: ₹1,707  Upside Potential: 9.1%  Support: ₹1,558; ₹1,507  Resistance: ₹1,604; ₹1,647; ₹1,660  Infosys stock has been a significant underperformer so far in 2025 on the bourses. The stock has shed 15.6 per cent, when compared to a 6.8 per cent gain on the Nifty in the first seven months thus far.  However, since mid-May the sentiment has turned marginally favourable at the Infy counter, with the stock consistently trading above the trend line support. However, the medium-to-long-term trend remains subdued as the stock trades considerably below the long-term 200-Day Moving Average and the trend line resistance on the weekly chart. 
 
  Technically, the short-term bias for Infy is likely to remain cautiously positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,558 levels. Below which, a major support for the stock stands at ₹1,507 levels.  On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹1,604. Following which, the stock can potentially rally towards its 200-DMA, indicating an upside target of ₹1,707 for now. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,647 and ₹1,660 levels.  ALSO READ | Analysts stay bullish on Infosys after steady Q1 show; Should you buy in?  Going ahead, the sentiment at the counter can further be revived in case the stock conquers and trades consistently above the long-term moving average. 

Infosys - Derivatives Market Check

  Infosys futures have witnessed a range-bound trade in the July series thus far, with the underlying stock trading between ₹1,560 - ₹1,640 levels. At present levels, the stock is down over 3 per cent in the July series.  Infosys Put Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.6; thus implying presence of higher number of open positions in Call options as against Put options, shows the NSE F&O data.  The highest open interest (OI) among Infy Calls is visible at the ₹1,600 Strike Price (13,907 contracts), nearly 20 per cent of the total OI in Calls. This is followed by ₹1,580, ₹1,640 and ₹1620 Call Strikes; thus hinting that traders do not expect Infosys trade much higher than ₹1,640 levels in the July series, which expires next week.  On the other hand, highest OI among Infosys Puts is visible at ₹1,600 Strike (6,089 contracts). Followed by ₹1,500, ₹1,580 and ₹1,560 Strike Puts. 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

