Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Technical outlook on Infosys stockInfosys (Infy) Current Price: ₹1,564 Likely Target: ₹1,707 Upside Potential: 9.1% Support: ₹1,558; ₹1,507 Resistance: ₹1,604; ₹1,647; ₹1,660 Infosys stock has been a significant underperformer so far in 2025 on the bourses. The stock has shed 15.6 per cent, when compared to a 6.8 per cent gain on the Nifty in the first seven months thus far. However, since mid-May the sentiment has turned marginally favourable at the Infy counter, with the stock consistently trading above the trend line support. However, the medium-to-long-term trend remains subdued as the stock trades considerably below the long-term 200-Day Moving Average and the trend line resistance on the weekly chart.
Infosys - Derivatives Market CheckInfosys futures have witnessed a range-bound trade in the July series thus far, with the underlying stock trading between ₹1,560 - ₹1,640 levels. At present levels, the stock is down over 3 per cent in the July series. Infosys Put Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.6; thus implying presence of higher number of open positions in Call options as against Put options, shows the NSE F&O data. The highest open interest (OI) among Infy Calls is visible at the ₹1,600 Strike Price (13,907 contracts), nearly 20 per cent of the total OI in Calls. This is followed by ₹1,580, ₹1,640 and ₹1620 Call Strikes; thus hinting that traders do not expect Infosys trade much higher than ₹1,640 levels in the July series, which expires next week. On the other hand, highest OI among Infosys Puts is visible at ₹1,600 Strike (6,089 contracts). Followed by ₹1,500, ₹1,580 and ₹1,560 Strike Puts.
