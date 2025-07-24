Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Infosys - Derivatives Market Check

Technically, the short-term bias for Infy is likely to remain cautiously positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,558 levels. Below which, a major support for the stock stands at ₹1,507 levels.On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹1,604. Following which, the stock can potentially rally towards its 200-DMA, indicating an upside target of ₹1,707 for now. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,647 and ₹1,660 levels.Going ahead, the sentiment at the counter can further be revived in case the stock conquers and trades consistently above the long-term moving average.Infosys futures have witnessed a range-bound trade in the July series thus far, with the underlying stock trading between ₹1,560 - ₹1,640 levels. At present levels, the stock is down over 3 per cent in the July series.Infosys Put Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.6; thus implying presence of higher number of open positions in Call options as against Put options, shows the NSE F&O data.The highest open interest (OI) among Infy Calls is visible at the ₹1,600 Strike Price (13,907 contracts), nearly 20 per cent of the total OI in Calls. This is followed by ₹1,580, ₹1,640 and ₹1620 Call Strikes; thus hinting that traders do not expect Infosys trade much higher than ₹1,640 levels in the July series, which expires next week.On the other hand, highest OI among Infosys Puts is visible at ₹1,600 Strike (6,089 contracts). Followed by ₹1,500, ₹1,580 and ₹1,560 Strike Puts.