Ex-date alert! HDFC Bank, LIC, 52 others to trade ex-dividend on July 25

Dividend stocks: Shares of HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), 3M India, Abbott India, UltraTech Cement, ICRA, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, and 47 other companies are set to remain in the spotlight during Thursday's July 24 trading session following their announcements of dividend rewards for their respective shareholders.

Other notable names include Akzo Nobel India, Bharti Hexacom, Union Bank of India, Zydus Lifesciences, Info Edge (India), Ksolves India, Kirloskar Brothers, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare, Divis Laboratories, Central Bank of India, Lupin, and Tube Investments of India.

According to the data available on the BSE, shares of all these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 24, 2025. The ex-date marks the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends. Thus, investors must own the stock before the ex-date to be eligible for these benefits. The companies, however, determine the list of shareholders who qualify for the corporate action on the record date.

Among the companies, 3M India has the highest dividend of ₹545 per share, which includes a final dividend of ₹160 per share and a special dividend of ₹375 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date on July 25, 2025, to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate announcements. This is followed by Abbott India, which has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹475 per share to its shareholders for FY25. The company has also fixed the record date on July 25 for the said announcements. Among others, UltraTech Cement has announced a final dividend of ₹77.50 for FY25 for its shareholders, ICRA will pay a final dividend of ₹60 per share, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a final dividend of ₹12 per share, and HDFC Bank has declared a special dividend of ₹5 per share for its shareholders.