Interarch Building Products IPO opens today: GMP jumps 36%, should you Bid?

Interarch Building Products IPO: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution provider, Interarch Building Products, opens for public subscription today. Meanwhile, unlisted shares of Interarch Building Products are trading at a premium of around Rs 325 or 36 per cent above the upper end of the issue price, indicating positive demand for the public issue among investors.



Through this IPO, the company aims to raise Rs 600.29 crore. Interarch Building Products is offering a fresh issue of 2,222,222 shares, aggregating up to Rs 200 crore, along with an offer for sale where the company's promoters and investors are offloading 4,447,630 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution provider, Interarch Building Products, opens for public subscription today. Meanwhile, unlisted shares of Interarch Building Products are trading at a premium of around Rs 325 or 36 per cent above the upper end of the issue price, indicating positive demand for the public issue among investors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The public issue of Interarch Building Products is priced within a range of Rs 850 - 900 per share, with a lot size of 16 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 16 shares and a maximum of 208 shares (13 lots). The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is Rs 14,400.

Should You Subscribe to the Interarch Building Products IPO?

Analysts at the brokerage firm Swastika Investmart have recommended a Subscribe rating for the Interarch Building Products IPO. The brokerage noted, "Interarch Building Products has established a strong market position as a turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions provider. Its integrated manufacturing operations and proven execution capabilities, coupled with a diverse customer base, position the company for continued growth."

According to the brokerage, IBPL's financial performance has been robust, characterized by consistent topline and bottom-line expansion. "However, reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers, absence of long-term customer agreements, and significant working capital requirements pose potential challenges," the brokerage noted in its report.

More From This Section

Despite these factors, IBPL's IPO, valued at a P/E of 15.3x, appears attractively priced to Swastika Investmart. "Considering the company's market leadership, strong financial performance, and reasonable valuation, we recommend subscribing to the IPO," the brokerage concluded.

Interarch Building Products IPO other key details

Financials

Interarch Building Products' revenue from operations increased from Rs 834.94 crore in FY22 to Rs 1,293.30 crore in FY24, representing a CAGR of 24.46 per cent, according to the RHP papers. The company's profit after tax rose to Rs 86.26 crore in FY24, up from Rs 81.46 crore in FY23 and Rs 17.13 crore in FY22.

Allotment, listing date

The basis of allotment for Interarch Building Products IPO shares is likely to take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Subsequently, the company's shares are expected to be credited to demat accounts on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Interarch Building Products shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on August 21, 2024.

About Interarch Building Products

Interarch Building Products Limited is one of India's leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers, with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and onsite project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.