IPCA Labs stock hits valuation hurdle on Unichem stake acquisition

Unichem's facilities are compliant with US regulations, but it posted losses for nine months of FY23

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
IPCA Labs stock hits valuation hurdle on Unichem stake acquisition

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
The stock of IPCA Laboratories (IPCA) fell over 9.5 per cent and hit 52-week lows after it announced it is taking a 33 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories (Unichem) for Rs 1,034 crore. The pharmaceutical company’s acquisition of the stake from a promoter of Unichem’s at Rs 440 per share (14 per cent premium to Monday’s closing price) will be followed by an open offer for an additional 26 per cent. The deal values Mumbai-based Unichem, which has six facilities across the country, at over Rs 3,000 crore. Unichem’s stock, however, reacted positively to the deal announcement and is up 1.2 per cent.
The acquisition is expected to help IPCA expand its presence in the US market, where it has been bogged down by compliance issues after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015 banned imports from three of its facilities. The FDA in 2020 lifted the ban on products from two plants to enable the company to export hydroxychloroquine sulphate a

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

