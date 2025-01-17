IPO calendar: 4 new issues, 7 listings to ignite primary markets next week

IPO calendar: India's primary markets are gearing up for a vibrant week ahead, marked by the opening of the Additionally, the markets will witness the D-Street debut of two mainline companies, and five SME companies' shares. India's primary markets are gearing up for a vibrant week ahead, marked by the opening of the initial public offering (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions in the mainline segment, along with three other SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) offerings, including GB Logistics, Rexpro Enterprises, and CapitalNumbers Infotech.Additionally, the markets will witness the D-Street debut of two mainline companies, and five SME companies' shares.

Here’s a detailed look at the IPO activity lined up for next week:

Upcoming IPO listings

Laxmi Dental IPO

Shares of Laxmi Dental are slated to list on the NSE and BSE tentatively on Monday, January 20, 2025. The subscription window for this public offering closed on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, after being oversubscribed by 114.42 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Stallion India IPO

Fluorochemicals Stallion India , a company specializing in refrigerants and industrial gases, opened its IPO for subscription on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Thursday, January 23, 2025. The subscription period ends on Monday, January 20, 2025, with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Upcoming IPO opening

Denta Water IPO details

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, and will conclude on Friday, January 24, 2025. At the upper price band, the company aims to raise Rs 220.50 crore through an entirely fresh issue of 75,00,000 equity shares. Denta Water IPO will be available at a price band of Rs 279–Rs 294 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples thereof.

The basis of allotment for Denta Water IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 27, 2025, with the company's shares likely to be credited to demat accounts by Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Denta Water shares are slated to list on the BSE, and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Integrated Registry Management Services serves as the registrar for the issue, while SMC Capitals acts as the book-running lead manager.

SME IPOs next week

The SME platforms are also scheduled to remain active next week with the listing of five companies, including EMA Partners, Landmark Immigration, Rikhav Securities, Kabra Jewels, and Barflex Polyfilms.

Meanwhile, the public offerings of GB Logistics, Rexpro Enterprises, and CapitalNumbers Infotech are scheduled to open for public subscription next week.