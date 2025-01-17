Dividend, Bonus issue: Havells India, 11 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, stock-split: Shares of Angel One, Havells India, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, BN Rathi Securities, and 7 other companies are set to be in focus next week between January 20, 2025, and January 24, 2025, for corporate actions such as dividends, stock splits, and bonus issues.

According to data from the BSE, Angel One, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Havells India, DCM Shriram, Mastek, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, and Waaree Renewable Technologies will trade ex-date for dividend distributions.

Meanwhile, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, Nava, and Insolation Energy will trade ex-date for stock splits. BN Rathi Securities is scheduled to trade ex-date for both a stock split and the issuance of bonus shares.

Stocks to trade ex-date next week for dividend announcements:

Angel One

Shares of stockbroking and allied services provider Angel One will trade ex-date on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, following the announcement of a dividend of Rs 11 per share for its shareholders. The company has also fixed January 21, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the said corporate action.

Also Read

Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Havells India

Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Havells India shares will trade ex-date on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, following dividend announcements of Re 1, and Rs 4 per share, respectively. The record date for both announcements has also been fixed as January 22, 2025.

Mastek, Waaree Renewable Technologies

Mastek, and Waaree Renewable Technologies will trade ex-date on January 24, 2025, following dividend announcements of Rs 7, and Re 1 per share, respectively. Both companies have fixed January 24, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the said corporate actions.

DCM Shriram, Vidhi Specialty Food

DCM Shriram shares will trade ex-date on January 24, 2025. In an exchange filing, the company stated that its board meeting scheduled for January 18, 2025, will "consider the payment of the second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25, and issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis."

Similarly, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients’ board will meet on Monday, January 20, 2025, to consider and declare a third interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if any. As per the exchange filing, Friday, January 24, 2025, has been fixed as the record date for this purpose.

Stocks to trade ex-date next week for subdivision (stock split) announcements:

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions

Software products company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has announced the subdivision/split of each fully paid-up equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each. The company's shares will trade ex-date on Monday, January 20, 2025, which is also the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the subdivision/split.

Nava

Ferro-alloy producer Nava has announced the subdivision (stock split) of 1 equity share of face value Rs 2 each fully paid-up into 2 equity shares of face value Re 1 each fully paid-up. The company's shares will trade ex-date on Monday, January 20, 2025, which is also the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the subdivision.

Insolation Energy

Power generation company Insolation Energy will trade ex-date on January 24, 2025, following the announcement of a subdivision (stock split) of its equity shares from 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up.

BN Rathi Securities

BN Rathi Securities will remain in focus due to announcements of a stock split and the issuance of bonus equity shares. The company, in an exchange filing, has announced that its board has approved the subdivision of 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 2 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each fully paid-up.

Additionally, BN Rathi Securities has announced the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each held by shareholders. The company has fixed January 24, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for both corporate actions, which also marks the ex-date.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, subdivision (stock-split), or bonus shares. This means that on or after this date, the dividends, subdivision (stock-split), or bonus shares are not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivision (stock-split), or bonus shares are determined based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.