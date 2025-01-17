Capital Infra Trust Invit makes lacklusture debut; lists flat at Rs 99

Capital Infra Trust Invit shares made a lackluster debut on the stock exchanges on Friday, January 17, 2025. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares were listed at Rs 99, reflecting a at par listing compared to the issue price of Rs 99. Similarly, on the BSE, the shares also debuted at Rs 99 apiece, being similar to its IPO allotment price.

Capital Infra Trust Invit IPO listing performance was in line with grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, the shares traded flat in the grey market with no premium observed, as per sources tracking grey market activities.

Also Read About: Rikhav Securities IPO The Capital Infra Trust Invit IPO, priced in a band of Rs 99–Rs 100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares, concluded its subscription on January 9, 2025. The public issue was subscribed 2.80 times, according to NSE data. The basis of allotment for the IPO shares was finalised on January 10, 2025.

The Rs 1,578 crore public issue comprised a fresh issue of 10.77 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 5.01 crore equity shares. While proceeds from the offer for sale will go to shareholders selling their stakes, the funds raised through the fresh issue will be utilised by Capital Infra Trust Invit for providing loans to its Project SPVs. These loans will be used for repayment or pre-payment of external and unsecured borrowings, including any accrued interest and prepayment penalties.

KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO, while SBI Capital Markets and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers.

Capital Infra Trust, sponsored by Gawar Construction, was established in September 2023 as an infrastructure investment trust focused on infrastructure projects. Gawar Construction, a major player in road and highway construction in India, manages a portfolio of 26 road projects, including 11 completed and 15 under-construction projects.