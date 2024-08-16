IPO calendar next week: 4 IPOs to open; Saraswati Saree to debut; Full List

IPO calendar next week: The Indian primary markets have kept investors busy with several initial public offerings (IPOs). Among the notable ones, the two mainline public issues of The Indian primary markets have kept investors busy with several initial public offerings (IPOs). Among the notable ones, the two mainline public issues of Unicommerce eSolutions and Brainbees Solutions ( Firstcry ) made a strong debut on the bourses, listing at a premium of a whopping 117 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

The week also witnessed remarkable participation from investors in the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO, which was subscribed 107.39 times by the last day of subscription, August 14, 2024. The basis of allotment for Saraswati Saree Depot is scheduled for today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The upcoming week is packed with opportunities for investors, beginning with the opening of the initial public offering of Interarch Building Products.

Here is the list of IPOs scheduled to open next week:

IPO Listing next week



Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing: Shares of Saraswati Saree Depot will debut on the bourses - BSE and NSE - on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Ahead of its listing, the shares of Saraswati Saree Depot were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 48, which translates to approximately 30 per cent over the upper band of the IPO price. If the GMP trend holds, the shares of Saraswati Saree Depot are expected to list at approximately Rs 208 (IPO GMP + Upper band of the issue price) on the exchanges, yielding a return of Rs 48 or 30 per cent apiece to the investors.

Mainboard IPOs next week:

Interarch Building Products IPO

The initial public offering of Interarch Building opens on Monday, August 19, 2024, and will close on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The public issue will be available at a price band of Rs 850 - 900 per share, with a lot size of 16 shares.

Interarch Building Products IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2,222,222 shares worth nearly Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of 4,447,630 shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece, aggregating up to Rs 400.29 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum of 16 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum amount required by retail investors of Rs 14,400. The basis of allotment is scheduled for Thursday, August 22, 2024, while the company's shares will likely list on the NSE and BSE on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Orient Technologies IPO

The three-day subscription window for the Orient Technologies IPO opens for public subscription on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and closes on Friday, August 23, 2024. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the company seeks to raise Rs 214.76 crore from the public issue.

Orient Technologies is offering a fresh issue of 5,825,243 shares and an offer for sale of 4,600,000 shares of the company, with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. The IPO will be available at a price band of Rs 195-206 and a lot size of 72 shares.

The company's shares are likely to be allotted on Monday, August 26, 2024, while they will reflect in the demat account on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Orient Technologies shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

SME IPOs next week



Meanwhile, the SME platforms will witness the listing of Forcas Studio, Brace Port Logistics, Solve Plastic Products, Broach Lifecare Hospital, Sunlite Recycling Industries, and Positron Energy companies' IPO shares next week.



The initial public offerings of Forcas Studio and Brace Port Logistics will open for subscription on Monday, August 19, 2024.