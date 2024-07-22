Kataria Industries IPO: Allotment status today, GMP, likely listing price

Kataria Industries IPO allotment status today: The basis of allotment of Kataria Industries shares are scheduled today, July 22, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the Indian public offering of Kataria Industries, which closed on Friday, July 19, 2024, received massive demand from investors as it was booked a whopping 393.87 times by the last date of subscription.

Kataria Industries IPO was available in the price band of Rs 91-96 per share. The company has fixed Rs 96 as the issue price for the IPO. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kataria Industries IPO subscription status

Kataria Industries IPO was subscribed 274.61 times in the retail category and 970.17 times in the NII category, while the QIB category received 171.04 times subscription. The issue was available at a price band of Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share with a lot size of 1200 shares.

Kataria Industries IPO Allotment Status

The shares for Kataria Industries are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the issue, or by using this link: [ Kataria Industries IPO Allotment Status]

More From This Section

Kataria Industries IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Kataria Industries are currently trading at a premium of Rs 70 or 72.92 per cent over the issue price, according to several websites that track grey market activities.

Kataria Industries listing price prediction

Shares of Kataria Industries are scheduled to list on the NSE SME on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares may list around Rs 166 (GMP + Issue Price), yielding a return of nearly 73 per cent to its investors.

About Kataria Industries

Kataria Industries Limited is one of the leading manufacturing organizations of LRPC (HT) Strands & various other Steel Wire, PT Anchorages, Sheathing Ducts, and Aluminium Conductors. The company is also involved in wind power generation for captive consumption.