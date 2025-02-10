Ircon International share price: Engineering company Engineering company Ircon International share price rose up to 2.22 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 193.20 per share on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The uptick in the share price came after the company announced that it has been awarded the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 194.45 crore by Central Railway for survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of TOWERs for Kavach and other associated works over Central Railway.

In an exchange filing, Ircon International said, “Ircon International, in an exchange filing, said, “It is to inform that Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has been awarded the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) by Central Railway for Survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of TOWERs for Kavach and other associated works over Central Railway.”

Under the terms of the order, Ircon International will be responsible for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 665 Towers for Kavach.

The order needs to be executed in 14 months from the date of issue of Letter of Acceptance, Ircon International, said in a statement.

In a separate filing, Ircon International said it has been awarded an EPC contract (Package No-04) in JV (AMRIL (74 per cent) -Ircon (26 per cent) through Letter of Acceptance by Office of the Project Director, Externally Aided Projects (EAP), Public Works Department (PWD), Manipur.

Under this project, the JV will work towards the construction of Rigid Pavement and Lined Drain of Selected Roads under Highway South Division – Package 4: Total Road Length – 111.182 km. The cost of the project is Rs 531.9 crore.

About Ircon International

Established in 1976 under the Indian Companies Act 1956 by Indian Railways, Ircon International Limited (Ircon) is an engineering and construction corporation specialising in transport infrastructure.

The company specialises in turnkey construction services, including railways (new lines, rehabilitation/conversion, stations, bridges, tunnels, signalling, electrification, and locomotive leasing), highways, EHV sub-station projects, and metro rail systems.

Over the years, it has diversified into various segments of transport and infrastructure development.