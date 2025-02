At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was lower by 70.89 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 77,789, and the Nifty50 was at 23,543, behind by 16.15 points, or 0.07 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading on a muted note on Monday, amid mixed global cues.While the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee delivered a 25 bps cut in repo rates on Friday, February 7, along widely expected lines, and the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Assembly elections in Delhi over the weekend, investors' attention will now turn to third quarter earnings from India Inc, along with the possibility of tariffs being planned by US President Donald Trump, and the continued selling of Indian equities by foreign investors.