IRCTC share price falls 1%; e-ticketing website, mobile app face outage

IRCTC share price, IRCTC website down: IRCTC share price fell 1.2 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 778.95 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, December 26. The fall in IRCTC share price came amid reports that IRCTC website was not working today.

At 11:45 AM, IRCTC shares were down 0.9 per cent at Rs 781.5 per share on the NSE as against a 0.12 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

The website and mobile application of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) experienced an outage today. Several users complained on social media platforms that they were unable to access the platform for ticket bookings.

Downdetector, a service that tracks online disruptions, showed a surge in outage reports, with over 2,500 users affected. Most complaints focused on the website, while 28 per cent of reports concerned the mobile app. READ MORE

There was a spike in Google searches for 'IRCTC website down', 'IRCTC website down time', and 'IRCTC website not working today'. On its part, IRCTC’s website flashed a message saying “Due to maintenance, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later.”

State-owned IRCTC provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services. As of December 2023, there were 66 million registered users with IRCTC with a daily average of 7.31 lakh tickets booked, reports said.

Over the past one year, IRCTC share price has fallen 9 per cent on the stock exchanges as against a 10-per cent surge in the benchmark indices.

Financially, IRCTC reported a net profit of Rs 307.8 crore during the July-September quarter (Q2) of the current financial year. This was 4.5 per cent higher than last year’s profit of Rs 294.7 crore.

IRCTC’s income increased to Rs 1,123 crore in Q2FY25, up 8.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its Ebitda or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization was nearly flat, up 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 372.79 crore.

Ebitda margin, however, contracted by 190 basis points to 35 per cent from 36.9 per cent in the previous year.

IRCTC had declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY25.