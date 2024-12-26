Here's why IRFC share price was buzzing in trade on December 26; details

IRFC share price: The State-owned railway company The State-owned railway company IRFC share price was in demand on Thursday, December 26, 2024 amid heavy volumes.

By 10:27 AM, approximately 1.29 million shares of IRFC worth about Rs 87.1 crore changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

That said, the IRFC share price dropped as much as 1.55 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 145.60 per share from previous close of Rs 147.90.

The IRFC share soared up to 1.08 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 149.50 per share from the previous close of Rs 147.90 per share.

IRFC financial performance

IRFC standalone net profit rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,612.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 1,544.6 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

The company’s total income was up 2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,900.2 crore in Q2FY25.

IRFC’s profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,612.7 crore in Q2FY25, up 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y, from Rs 1,544.6 crore in Q2FY24. Its total expenses rose 1.3 per cent annually to Rs 5,287.6 crore in Q2FY25.

IRFC share price history

IRFC share price has gained merely 0.3 per cent in the past month, but has zoomed over 46 per cent this year-to-date (Y-T-D). Contrastingly, IRFC share price has dropped over 15 per cent in the past six months. The 52-week high of IRFC share is Rs 229.05, while its 52-week low is Rs 96.07 apiece.

About IRFC

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is a public sector enterprise that plays a crucial role in supporting the growth and operations of Indian Railways by raising funds from financial markets. Established in 1986, its primary objective is to finance the acquisition of assets, such as rolling stock and railway infrastructure, which are subsequently leased to the Indian Railways.

As a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), IRFC has majorly contributed to the rail sector's development. The company is predominantly owned by the government of India and operates under the control of the Ministry of Railways.

The market capitalisation of IRFC is Rs 1,92,499.09 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.

At 10:43 AM, IRFC share price was trading 0.54 per cent lower at Rs 147.10 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading marginally lower (0.02 per cent) at 78,454.67 levels.