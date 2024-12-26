Why this smallcap stock soared 20% today; zoomed 111% in two weeks

The recently listed shares of Nisus Finance Services hit their new life time high at Rs 381.15 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. The stock was locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit after the company’s profit rose 269 per cent in the first half of financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25).

Nisus Finance Services on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.8 crore for the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 268.63 per cent increase from Rs 5.1 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile the company’s revenue rose by 171.90 per cent to Rs 32.9 crore compared to Rs 12.1 crore year-on-year.

The company’s total expenses also surged 300 per cent to Rs 5.2 crore in the first half of FY25 as against Rs 1.3 crore in the same period last year.

Earlier this month, on December 11, 2024, Nisus Finance Services made its stock exchange debut on the BSE SME. The shares listed at a 25 per cent premium at Rs 225, against the issue price of Rs 180. Since its listing, the stock has climbed 111 per cent over its issue price.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 910.11 crore. At 12:05 PM; the shares of the company were locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 354 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 78,443.66 level.

About Nisus Finance Services

Headquartered in India, Nisus Finance Services is a financial services company established in 2013. The company, as per the RHP, operates under the ‘Nisus Finance Group’/’NiFCO’ brand.

The company is mainly engaged in the business of transaction advisory services, while its subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries, namely Nisus BCD Advisors LLP, Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP, Nisus Finance International Advisors IFSC LLP, Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO, and the associate company Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers LLP, are engaged in real estate and urban infrastructure fund and asset management. The other subsidiary, Nisus Fincorp Private, an NBFC company, primarily focuses on financing.