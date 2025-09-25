Ivalue Infosolutions shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 5% discount

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹285, down 4.7 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹278, down 2.5 per cent from the listing price.

The listing price of Ivalue Infosolutions was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Ivalue Infosolutions were trading flat at ₹299, the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO details

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by only 1.82 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 3.18 times, the Retail investors' portion was subscribed 1.28 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.26 times.

The ₹560-crore mainline IPO comprised an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 18.7 million shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹284 to ₹299. The public issue opened for subscription on Thursday, September 18, 2025, and closed on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO.