Ivalue Infosolutions shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 5% discount

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:11 AM IST
Ivalue Infosolutions listing today: Shares of technology solutions provider Ivalue Infosolutions made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The company's shares listed at ₹284.95 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 4.7 per cent over the issue price of ₹299. After the listing, the stock fell around 2.8 per cent from the listing price to ₹277.
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹285, down 4.7 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹278, down 2.5 per cent from the listing price.
The listing price of Ivalue Infosolutions was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Ivalue Infosolutions were trading flat at ₹299, the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. CHECK Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO details
Ivalue Infosolutions IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by only 1.82 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 3.18 times, the Retail investors' portion was subscribed 1.28 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.26 times.
The ₹560-crore mainline IPO comprised an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 18.7 million shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹284 to ₹299. The public issue opened for subscription on Thursday, September 18, 2025, and closed on Monday, September 22, 2025.
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the Ivalue Infosolutions IPO.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.
About Ivalue Infosolutions
Incorporated in 2008, Ivalue Infosolutions is a technology services and solutions provider specialising in enterprise digital transformation. The company has a presence across India, the SAARC region, and Southeast Asia. The company offers comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data. It provides technical expertise and a wide range of associated services to System Integrators, enterprise customers and OEMs.
