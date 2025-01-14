Jefferies, CLSA, Morgan Stanley retain 'Hold' on HCLTech despite Q3 miss

Brokerages on HCLTech: HCLTech, India’s third-largest IT services provider, announced its financial results for the December quarter of FY25 on January 13, 2025, after market hours, which missed Street expectations. On the bourses, HCLTech share price tanked as much as 9.38 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,799 apiece, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. HCLTech, India’s third-largest IT services provider, announced its financial results for the December quarter of FY25 on January 13, 2025, after market hours, which missed Street expectations.

The Noida-headquartered company’s net profit came in at Rs 4,591 crore in Q3FY25, reflecting an 8.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase and a 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 29,890 crore, marking a 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q rise and a 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue grew 3.8 per cent Q-o-Q and 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while dollar-denominated revenue amounted to $3,533 million, up 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q and 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

The Q3 results fell short of Bloomberg estimates, which had projected revenue at Rs 30,035.8 crores and net profit at Rs 4,613.9 crore.

The company’s earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) stood at Rs 5,821 crore, representing 19.5 per cent of revenue. The figure showed an 8.6 per cent Q-o-Q rise and a 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

HCLTech declared a dividend of Rs 18 per share, including a special Rs 6 per share dividend to commemorate 25 years since its public listing, marking its 88th consecutive quarter of dividend payouts. The record date of the dividend is January 17, 2025, while the payment of the interim dividend shall be on January 24, 2025.

New deal wins during the quarter reached a total contract value (TCV) of $2,095 million. Notably, the company added 2,014 freshers. However, its last-12-month (LTM) attrition stood at 13.2 per cent, up from 12.8 per cent in Q3FY24.

Looking ahead, HCLTech raised the lower end of its FY25 revenue growth guidance, now targeting a growth range of 4.5-5 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms, compared to the previous range of 3.5-5 per cent. The guidance incorporates the impact of its acquisition of HPE’s Communication Technology Group assets.

Services revenue growth is expected to be between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent Y-o-Y in constant currency, with Ebit margins projected in the range of 18-19 per cent.

“I am pleased that this growth is powered by broad based performance across business lines as our clients across verticals and geos reaffirm their confidence in our Digital and AI offerings. Our new deal bookings were healthy during the quarter at $2.1 billion with wins across services and software. We are positioning ourselves for a future that is transformative, with AI empowering businesses and employees. We continue to see growing demand for our AI led propositions across services and software offerings,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and managing director of HCLTech.

Following HCLTech's Q3FY25 results, domestic and foreign brokerages expressed mixed views on the company.

Similarly, Motilal Oswal reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating on HCLTech, setting a target price of Rs 2,400. The brokerage anticipates HCLTech achieving an Ebit margin of 18.2 per cent in FY25, with a recovery to 18.9 per cent in FY26 as growth accelerates. It projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5 per cent in USD revenue and 11.7 per cent in INR profit after tax (PAT) over FY25-27E. The estimates remain largely unchanged, the brokerage said. Nomura maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,000, citing a strong deal pipeline, HPE’s CTE acquisition, and the potential of generative AI to drive growth in areas like technology modernisation, cloud and data. Downside risk, it believes, include unexpected ramp-downs hurting revenue.

Jefferies, on the other hand, kept a ‘Hold’ rating with a target of Rs 2,060, acknowledging the higher margins in Q3 but expressing concerns over revenue falling slightly short of estimates and the FY25 growth guidance of 4.5 per cent-5 per cent, which signals a weak Q4 outlook, according to reports.

CLSA, too, maintained a ‘Hold’ rating with a target of Rs 1,882. It noted stable demand momentum across smaller deals but raised concerns over the unchanged growth guidance despite slight revisions in FY25 CC revenue growth expectations.

According to reports, Morgan Stanley retained an ‘Equal-weight’ rating, setting a target price of Rs 1,970. It pointed out that the lower revenue guidance was offset by positive management commentary.

Meanwhile, analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that the results were broadly in line with expectations. They highlighted HCLTech’s superior growth compared to peers, robust free cash flow generation, and strategic capital allocation. However, with the stock trading at 28.5x FY26E price-to-earnings (PE), its valuation appears stretched.

Consequently, Nuvama revised its FY25/26 estimates downward by 0.6 per cent and 3 per cent respectively, while rolling forward to 28x FY27E PE. The target price was marginally increased to Rs 2,150 from Rs 2,125, accompanied by a downgrade to a ‘Hold’ rating, from ‘Buy’.

Moreover, reports suggested that Citi Research maintained a ‘Neutral’ stance with a target of Rs 1,920, while Bernstein rated the stock as ‘Market Perform,’ for a target of Rs 2,000.

Overall, the domestic and foreign brokerages reflected a cautious stance, balancing HCLTech's strengths with valuation concerns and moderated growth guidance.