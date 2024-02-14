Jefferies keeps the faith in PSU stocks; SBI, Coal India, NTPC top bets

Despite the sharp fall in stocks of public sector companies in the last few days, analysts at Jefferies still remain bullish on this segment. State Bank of India (SBI), Coal India and NTPC are their top picks in this space, they said in a recent note.

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or state-owned enterprises (SOE) index 70 percentage point (ppt) outperformance versus Nifty50 over the past 12 months, they said, comes after a decade of underperformance prior to 2020. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The recent outperformance (before the sharp fall seen in the past few sessions), Jefferies said, was helped by earnings per share (EPS) upgrades and return on equity (RoE) improvement.



“Despite this outperformance, the PSU Index price-to-earnings (PE) at 12.1x is 40 per cent discount to Nifty versus the pre-FY18 discount to Nifty PE of 31 per cent on average. Though PSU index valuations prior to 2012 are not available, our check of valuations suggests that PSU Banks, power / coal utilities and select oil & infra cos multiples over 2006-12 were significantly higher,” wrote Mahesh Nandurkar, managing director (MD) at Jefferies, in a note co-authored with Abhinav Sinha and Nishant Poddar.



PSU RoEs a few years ago, according to the Jefferies' note, had dipped from 14-15 per cent level to 4-6 per cent primarily due to the drag from PSU banks among others. The overall RoEs have since then improved back up to 12-13 per cent, as the profitability has recovered and should improve further.



Most PSUs, the note said, have also seen large earnings per share (EPS) upgrades across brokerages with notable exceptions being ONGC, Concor and BHEL.

Not so bullish

Those at Kotak Securities, on the other hand, remain cautious on this space and suggest that the market is overly focused on near-term ordering and profitability of the PSU companies, while ignoring the large downside risks to their medium-term profitability, business model challenges and disruption risks.

At the bourses, meanwhile, the BSE PSU Index has moved up over 90 per cent in the past 12 months. Individual stocks have seen a sharp rally, generating 19 – 443 per cent returns over this period. Among the lot, capital goods, electric utilities, financials and oil, gas & consumable fuels have been the major leaders in the PSU rally during this period.



Thus far in calendar year 2024 (CY24), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), NBCC, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Punjab & Sind Bank, HUDCO, UCO Bank, Rites, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), NHPC and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have been the top PSU gainers, rallying 29 – 55 per cent, shows ACE Equity data.

“We find certain assumptions, surrounding the medium-to-long-term growth and profitability of these sectors, to be highly optimistic. We doubt much has changed in most sectors. While electric utility PSUs are at risk of weakening RoE profile/long-term disruption, oil marketing companies are at risk of high volatility in marketing margins,” wrote Sanjeev Prasad, co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), in a recent note co-authored with Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa.



