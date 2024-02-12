Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The next few months are likely to see increased volatility: Shiv Sehgal

Valuations of midcaps and smallcaps have reached very high levels, and hence to that extent leave little margin of safety, Sehgal said

SHIV SEHGAL, president and head of Nuvama Capital Markets
Web Exclusive Premium

SHIV SEHGAL, president and head of Nuvama Capital Markets

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Larger ecosystem still needs to evolve to have the right round-the-clock infrastructure for risks, operations and compliance for the extended trading hours to be successful and operational effectively, said SHIV SEHGAL, president and head of Nuvama Capital Markets, in telecon with Puneet Wadhwa on the sidelines of 19th edition of Nuvama India Investor Conference. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the markets play out in the next few months?

The next few months are likely to see increased volatility. This is owing to moderation in earnings trajectory as tailwinds from input prices fade; uncertainty on rate cuts given that the

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon?

Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG in overbought zone: Avoid fresh long positions

Broking shares rally up to 20%; Emkay, Nuvama, Angel, MOFSL hit 52-wk highs

Nifty FMCG may sink 6% if it breaks this level; Metal index rangebound

Nuvama Wealth Management makes NSE debut; stock settles at Rs 2,612

In an election year, markets typically flourish, says Arbind Maheswari

Commendable eschewal of populist schemes: Motilal Oswal Fin Services CEO

High starting valuations dampen equity outlook in 2024: Neelesh Surana

Upbeat on debt market amid rate cut hopes, index inclusion: Mihir Vora

Higher valuations the only spoiler for equities this year: Kenneth Andrade

Topics : MARKETS TODAY Market Outlook S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 BSE Midcap index Smallcap index Chinese market FII outflows FII flows market valuation ANMI stock market trading US Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon