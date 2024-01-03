Home / Markets / News / Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Update by regulator puts to rest speculations that Jio is looking to enter MF space through acquisition

The update from Sebi puts to rest speculations that Jio Financial was considering an acquisition to enter the Rs 50-trillion MF industry | Photo: Bloomberg
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Jio Financial Services is among applicants under consideration for a mutual fund (MF) licence, shows an updated list of MF applicants put out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Jio Financial, which has a joint venture (JV) with Blackrock Financial Management for asset management, filed the application for MF licence on October 19, 2023. The applicants list is updated by Sebi at the end of every quarter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The update from Sebi puts to rest speculations that Jio Financial was considering an acquisition to enter the Rs 50-trillion MF industry.

Jio Financial had announced the JV and the plan to enter the asset management space in July. The two partners plan to invest $150 million each in the JV.

Going by the time taken by Sebi to grant MF licence, in the recent past, the Jio Financial MF may take at least a year to get operational. The licence is granted in two steps. Initially, applicants get an in-principle approval, allowing them to start setting up the AMC. The final approval comes after some months.

Lately, Sebi has quickened licence approvals. Since March 2023, the markets regulator has given final approvals to four asset management companies (AMCs), namely Bajaj Finserv, Old Bridge Capital Management, Helios Capital and Zerodha. The companies had already obtained in-principle approvals before the year started.

The queue for licence has also shortened due to changes in net-worth criteria. The minimum net-worth criteria for applicants not meeting the profitability requirements has been raised to Rs 150 crore from Rs 100 crore previously.

Apart from Jio Financial, Abira Securities and Angel One were in contention for MF licence, shows the latest update from Sebi. Angel One has already received partial approval.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Back to the licence-permit raj in this season of bad ideas

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 40% in 4 trading sessions

ITC hits over 5-month high in weak market; stock rallies 10% since December

Sagar Cements surges 8%, nears record high on heavy volumes

VST Industries zooms 28% in 2 days as Radhakishan Damani, SBI MF hike stake

Adani Group shares hold gains in weak market as SC grants Sebi more time

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIJio Financial ServicesMutual FundsMFsMarket news

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story