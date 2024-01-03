Home / Markets / News / Adani Group shares hold gains in weak market as SC grants Sebi more time

Adani Group shares hold gains in weak market as SC grants Sebi more time

Among individual stocks, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas soared over 10 per cent each. Adani Enterprises was up 6 per cent so far on Wednesday.

Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Adani group companies continued to hold gains in intra-day deals on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted the market regulator, Sebi, three more months to complete its investigation.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, said that there were no grounds for taking away the investigation of the Adani group of companies in the Hindenburg report from the markets regulator. It granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) three months to complete the investigation of two pending matters.

The Court also said that the Centre and Sebi will look into whether there has been any violation of law by Hindenburg Research on short-selling.

Earlier in the day, shares of Adani group companies rallied up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade as the Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict in the Adani-Hindenburg case.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to Business Standard report, the Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce its judgement on a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the allegations made by US-based firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani group of companies regarding violations of the stock market. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Among individual stocks, Adani Energy Solutions surged 12 per cent to Rs 1,193.05, while Adani Total Gas soared 10 per cent to Rs 1,100, followed by Adani Green Energy (9 per cent at Rs 1,740), New Delhi Television (9 per cent at Rs 296), Adani Wilmar (7 per cent at Rs 391), Adani Enterprises (6 per cent at Rs 3,094.85), Adani Power (5 per cent at Rs 544.65), Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone (4 per cent at Rs 1,117.10), Ambuja Cements (2 per cent at Rs 541.45) and ACC (2 per cent at Rs 2,305). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 71,723 at 09:311 AM.

Adani Enterprises in its FY23 annual report said that a US-based short seller report was a combination of targeted misinformation and outdated, discredited allegations aimed at damaging the reputation and generating profits through a deliberate drive-down of the group firms stock prices.

“Even though we promptly issued a comprehensive rebuttal, various vested interests tried to opportunistically exploit the claims made by the short seller. These entities engaged and encouraged false narratives across various news and social media platforms,” Adani group's flagship company said.

Consequently, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India constituted an Expert Committee to look into this matter. It comprised individuals known for their independence and integrity. The report of the Expert Committee was made public in May 2023. The expert committee in its report had found no prima facie lapse on the part of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the matter.

While reserving the verdict, the Supreme Court had said it has no reason to "discredit" SEBI, which probed allegations against the Adani group, as there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator has done and the court does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a "true state of affairs".

 

Also Read

Ambuja Cement Q2 result: Standalone net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 643 cr

Adani group said to be in talks to exit FMCG joint venture with Wilmar

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

Adani Wilmar Q2FY24 result: FMCG major reports net loss of Rs 130 crore

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 3: Adani, PNB, YES Bank, MOIL, Shyam Metalics

Nifty likely to be sideways; Nocil, Alkyl Amine top tech calls for Jan 3

Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 300 pts; Adani stocks soar post SC verdict

Nifty IT, Nifty Auto: 'Sell on rise' strategy apt amid possible downtrend

Bulls have tired legs, look for fresh triggers; indices end in the red

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksAdani GroupAdani Enterprises LtdAdani Ports & Special Economic Zone LtdAdani PowerAdani Green EnergyAdani WilmarGautam AdaniAmbuja Cements

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story