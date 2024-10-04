JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills: Paper stocks crisp in trade on Friday

The Indian Paper Manufacturer Association has requested for imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of the product under consideration from China and Chile.

They have alleged that China PR and Chile are causing material injury to the domestic industry by dumping imports of multi-layer boards made of white/virgin wood pulp, also known as Virgin Multi-Layer Paperboard.

"There has been a significant increase in imports from subject countries in absolute and relative terms, at prices below the cost of sales of the domestic industry. The applicant has claimed that the imports have suppressed and depressed the prices of the domestic industry," the notification read.

Virgin Multilayer Paperboard is used as a material in the packaging industry due to its strength and purity. They are used for packing food, cosmetics, and pharma products.

The ministry is currently in the process of investigating the existence, degree, and effect of the dumping and may soon provide a solution.

As per the notification, Century Textiles and Industries, Emami Papers Mills, ITC, JK Paper, and Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers have provided information for the present investigation.

West Coast Paper Mills has also filed a letter supporting the application filed by the applicant.