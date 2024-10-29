Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / JSW Energy up 4% as conglomerate signs MoU with Korea's POSCO group

JSW Energy up 4% as conglomerate signs MoU with Korea's POSCO group

The collaboation is expected to boost India's steel production capacity and advance sustainability efforts in both countries

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Energy shares rose 4.12 per cent in trade and registered an intraday high of Rs 670.85 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock emerged after JSW group inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korea’s POSCO Group for collaboration in steel, battery materials, and renewable energy sectors in India. 
 
Around 12:04 PM, JSW Energy shares were up 2.99 per cent at Rs 663.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down by 0.33 per cent at 79,742.63. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,16,366.42 crore. 
 
"JSW Group (JSW), one of India’s fastest-growing conglomerates, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea’s POSCO Group (POSCO), outlining a framework for collaboration in steel, battery materials, and renewable energy sectors in India," the filing read. 
 
Further, the tie up will focus on setting up an integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
 
The two groups will also explore collaborations in the areas of battery materials related to Electric Vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy for meeting the captive requirements of the proposed integrated steel plant. 
 
The collaboation is expected to boost India’s steel production capacity and advance sustainability efforts in both countries.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 79,850; Nifty at 24,300; Financials up, Auto drags

Diwali stock picks: ICICI Bk, ITC, Lodha can zoom up to 54% in Samvat 2081

Ola Electric share price dips below issue price; tanks 52% from record high

Afcons Infra IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status, & more

Is Muhurat Trading on Oct 31 or Nov 1? What NSE, BSE said on date, time

 
"We are delighted to strengthen our ties with JSW Group. This collaboration will contribute significantly to the economic development of Korea and India and drive our joint efforts towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable future.," said Chang In‐hwa, chairman of POSCO.
 
JSW Group is an Indian conglomerate with a diverse portfolio consisting of interests in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital. 
 
The Group's flagship company, JSW Steel, operates multiple integrated steel plants in India, US, Italy with a total global capacity of 35.7 MTPA (including 5 MTPA under commissioning). 
 
JSW Energy, the second largest listed entity of the Group, is a leading independent power producer with platform capacity of 19.2 GW. Recently, JSW Group entered the electric vehicle and battery sectors by acquiring a stake in MG Motors India. 
 
In the past one year, JSW Energy shares have gained 62.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 24.7 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

JSW Energy outbids Adani Power for KSK Mahanadi with Rs 15,985 crore offer

JSW Energy Q2 FY25 results: Net profit flat at Rs 853 cr, revenue falls 1%

JSW Energy ink pacts to supply 1,200 MW solar-wind power to Maha discom

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying Marico & JSW Energy on Sept 23

Premium

MHI all set to auction final 10 gigawatt-hour of the ACC PLI scheme

Topics :JSW EnergyBuzzing stocksMARKETS TODAYIndian marketsEquity markets

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story