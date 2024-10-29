Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Is Muhurat Trading on Oct 31 or Nov 1? What NSE, BSE said on date, time

Muhurat trading is considered an auspicious time to make investments by investors and traders

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
With Diwali just around, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the BSE, and even the commodity exchange Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) have announced the date for conducting their muhurat trading session. The largely celebrated Indian festival Diwali is slated on October 31, however, few regions will observe the festival on November 1, owing to variations in local traditions.
 
Muhurat trading is a live trading session organised by the Indian stock exchanges on the day of Diwali, typically lasting for about an hour. It is considered an auspicious time to make investments by investors and traders. During this session, investors and traders often buy stocks and commodities to mark the beginning of a new financial year.

When is muhurat trading this year?

The special trading session is slated to take place on Friday, November 1, 2024, as per NSE notification.
 
"A special live trading session shall be held on Friday, November 1, 2024, on account of muhurat trading on Diwali," the notification read.
 
MCX will also conduct its special trading session on November 1.
 
"On the occasion of Diwali (Laxmi Pujan Day), contracts of all commodities and indices will be available for muhurat trading on Friday, November 1, 2024," the notification read.

What are the timings for muhurat trading?

As per NSE notification, muhurat trading will start at 6 PM and will conclude at 7 PM on Friday.
 
The set up cut-off time for position limit / collateral value and trade modification end time is 7:10 PM.
 
After the cut off time, no new positions can be initiated and no changes can be made to open trades including modifications, cancellations, or adjustments.
 
Further, on account of trading on November 1, 2024, the pay in/pay out transactions for the trade date October 31, 2024, and November 1, 2024, shall be settled on November 4, 2024, at 8:30 AM.
 
Likewise, MCX will also conduct its special session from 6 PM to 7 PM on Friday. The commodity exchange will also have a pre-session (special session) from 5:45 PM  to 5:59 PM on the same day.
 
There will also be a client code modification session from 6:00 PM to 7:15 PM.
 
A client code modification session in a trading context typically involves updating or customizing trading algorithms, scripts, or platforms to better meet the needs of a client.
 
The practice of muhurat trading dates back several decades, with the BSE being one of the first to formalise it. The tradition aligns with the belief that investments made during this time will bring prosperity for the coming year.
 
After BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE), also adopted muhurat trading sessions, officially recognising it as a special trading period.
First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

