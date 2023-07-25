Home / Markets / News / Jyothy Labs zooms 19% on strong operational performance in June quarter

Jyothy Labs zooms 19% on strong operational performance in June quarter

EBITDA margins for the quarter improved 710 bps to 17.1 per cent against 10 per cent in a year ago quarter, due to moderating input costs.

SI Reporter Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Jyothy Labs zoomed 19 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 289.25 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company reported a strong operational performance for the June quarter (Q1FY24).

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins for the quarter improved 710 bps to 17.1 per cent against 10 per cent in a year ago quarter, due to moderating input costs. Net profit more-than-doubled or was up 101.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 96.3 crore from Rs 47.7 crore in Q1FY23.

At 12:02 PM; the stock quoted 17 per cent higher at Rs 282.65, as compared to 0.10 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 10-fold so far. A combined 13.2 million shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The management said, with rising disposable income of discerning and aspirational consumers, the company’s efforts are towards increasing engagement with consumers, expanding its sales and distribution network, focus on relevant innovations thereby strengthening core business.

Net sales grew 15.1 per cent YoY at Rs 687 crore. The company has delivered a consistent double digit revenue growth for the last few years and rise in its brands market share. This is coupled with healthy cash position empowering future growth, the management said.

Jyothy Labs is one of the leading Indian fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) Companies with a single brand ‘Ujala’ which has evolved into a multi brand. The company involved in the manufacturing and marketing of products in fabric care, dishwash, household insecticide and personal care.

The company has leading brands like Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo, Mr. White, T-Shine, Neem, Maya and MoreLight that are well-known and established brands in their respective categories.

Jyothy Labs has been concentrating its efforts on accelerating growth through distribution drives. In addition, it is developing a category penetration strategy, extensively digitising its operations, and increasing its focus on premiumisation.

FMCG sector is expected to see significant growth in FY 2023-24, as rural demand is expected to improve and inflation gradually begins to moderate, with urban demand continuing to remain steady. According to Statista.com, the Indian FMCG industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from US$ 110 billion in 2020 to US$ 220 billion in 2025 and to US$ 615 billion by 2027. Recently, consumer’s buying trends have been significantly affected by the growth of social media. Social media influencers may assist firms in retaining customers, ultimately contributing to sector-wide sales growth, Jyothy Labs said in its FY23 annual report.





Also Read

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Ipca Labs dips 9%, hits 52-wk low on plan to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab

Never said we are deferring our IPO plans: Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau

Divi's Lab sinks 13%, hits 29-mth low as Q3 profit falls more than expected

FMCG sector slows down in Dec quarter as price growth tapers: NielsenIQ

HUL, Colgate, UBL: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post ITC de-merger plan

SRF hits 52-week low, slips 4% intra-day as Q1 PAT falls 41% from year ago

Sharda Cropchem slips 7%, hits 3-month low on disappointing Q1 results

SJVN hits new high on strong order inflows; stock surges 37% in one week

ITC loses over Rs 50,000 cr m-cap in 2 days on hotel biz de-merger plan

Topics :Buzzing stocksJyothy LaboratoriesMarket trendsFMCG sectorFMCG stocksstock market trading

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story