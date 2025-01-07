Kalyan Jewellers share rallies 5% post Q3 biz update, pares gains later

Kalyan Jewellers share price today advanced 4.8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade, after the jewellery company shared its December quarter (Q3) business update. The stock, however, failed to hold onto the gains and turned flat later.

At 10:30 AM, Kalyan Jewellers shares were down 0.66 per cent at Rs 739 per share as against a 0.4 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. Kalyan Jewellers stock has hit an intraday high of Rs 781 per share and an intraday low of Rs 733.85 per share thus far in trades.

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 business update

Sharing its Q3 business update, Kalyan Jewellers said the company concluded the recent quarter with a consolidated revenue growth of approximately 39 per cent year-on-year.

Kalyan Jewellers’ India business recorded a revenue growth of around 41 per cent during Q3FY25 as compared to Q3FY24, led by a “very strong festive and wedding demand” across both gold and studded categories.

The quarter recorded healthy same-store-sales-growth of approximately 24 per cent.

Internationally, the Middle East business saw a revenue growth of approximately 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Middle East contributed around 11 per cent to its consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers said it opened 24 Kalyan showrooms in India during Q3FY25 with a strong pipeline of showrooms set to open over the course of the current quarter (Q4FY25).

"During the recently concluded quarter, we also launched our first showroom (Company Owned Company Operated) in the United States of America," Kalyan Jewellers said.

Furthermore, Kalyan Jewellers said its digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 89 per cent Y-o-Y during the October-December quarter. It also launched 23 Candere showrooms during Q3FY25.

Overall, Kalyan Jewellers launched 46 net showrooms across Kalyan and Candere formats, taking the total number of showrooms as on December 31,2024, to 349 (Kalyan India – 253, Kalyan Middle East – 36, Kalyan USA – 1, Candere – 59).

"During the current quarter, we plan to launch 30 Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere showrooms in India keeping us ahead of our announced showroom roll-out plan of 80 Kalyan showrooms and 50 Candere showrooms in India for FY25," it said in a stock exchange filing.

Kalyan Jewellers FY26 Outlook

Going ahead, the management said it aims to launch 170 showrooms across Kalyan and Candere formats - 75 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) in non-south India, 15 Kalyan showrooms (all FOCO) across south India and international markets, and 80 Candere showrooms in India in FY26.

Kalyan Jewellers share price history

Kalyan Jewellers is a Kerala-based company, engaged in design, manufacture, and selling of a wide range of gold studded and other jewellery products across various price points.

Kalyan Jewellers listed on the stock exchanges on March 26, 2021. The stock hit a record high of Rs 794.6 on January 2, 2025, and a record low of Rs 55.2 on May 11, 2022.

Kalyan Jewellers market capitalisation stands at Rs 76,223 crore.