Naukri.com parent Info Edge shares slip 4% after posting Q3 biz update

Info Edge (India), parent company of naukri.com, shares slipped 3.8 per cent in Tuesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 8486.85 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company posted its Q3 update.

Around 10:07 AM, Info Edge share price was down 3.74 per cent at Rs 8479.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 77,978.73. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,09,721.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 9,194.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 4,868.5 per share.

In its Q3 update released on Monday after market hours, Info Edge said that its standalone billings during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, grew 15.8 per cent to Rs 668.3 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as compared to Rs 576.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Among its business segment, Recruitment Solutions grew 15.17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 494 crore as compared to Rs 428.9 crore a year ago. 99acres for Real estate saw a growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 102.6 crore as compared to Rs 88.4 crore.

Other business segments grew 20 per cent to Rs 71.7 crore as compared to Rs 59.6 crore a year ago.

Info Edge Q2 performance

Info Edge was incorporated on May 1, 1995, under the Companies Act, of 1956 as Info Edge (India) Private Limited and became a public limited company on April 27, 2006. Starting with a classified recruitment online business, naukri.com, Info Edge has grown and diversified rapidly, setting benchmarks as a pioneer for others to follow.

The company's business portfolio comprises online recruitment, online matrimony, online real estate, and online education. Currently, the company has investments in Zomato, Applect Learning Systems Private, Etechaces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited (www.policybazaar.com), Kinobeo Software Private Limited, Canvera Digital Technologies Private Limited, Happily Unmarried Marketing Private Limited, Goa-based Mint Bird Technologies Private Limited, Mumbai based Green Leaves Consumer Services Private Limited, and Rare Media Company Private Limited.

In the past one year, Info Edge shares have gained 67.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.2 per cent.