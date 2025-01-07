Zomato share bleeds 5% as Jefferies downgrades to 'Hold', slashes target

Zomato share price: Food aggregator Zomato shares bled on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, as the stock plunged up to 4.93 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 251.60 per share.

Zomato's share price dropped after Jefferies, a financial services firm based in New York, downgraded the stock to 'Hold', according to reports. The brokerage also reduced its target price for Zomato from Rs 335 to Rs 275, citing increased competition and discounting pressures affecting profitability.

However, international brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has upheld its 'Overweight' rating on Zomato, setting a target price of Rs 355. Meanwhile, Bernstein has included Zomato among its top stock picks in its Indian Strategy, according to reports.

Zomato financial performance

Zomato’s profit after tax (PAT) zoomed five times (5X) to Rs 176 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 36 crore during the same period a year ago (Q2FY24). However, PAT was down 30 per cent from Rs 253 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year (Q1FY25).

The food aggregator’s revenue from operations, also known as topline, surged 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 2,848 crore in Q2FY24.

Also Read

Zomato share price history

Zomato shares have fallen over 9 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions, while its has dropped over 14 per cent in the past month. However, Zomato share has almost doubled investors wealth, rising about 90 per cent in one year.

About Zomato

Founded in 2010, Zomato Limited is a major player in the online food service industry, offering services such as food delivery, dining-out options, and loyalty programmes. The market capitalisation of Zomato is Rs 2,45,456.67 crore, according to BSE.

The 52-week high of Zomato share is Rs 304.50, while its 52-week low is Rs 121.70 apiece.

At 10:30 AM, Zomato share price was trading 4.82 per cent lower at Rs 251.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 78,206.32 levels.