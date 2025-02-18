Karnataka Bank shares slipped 2.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday (February 18, 2025), and hit a 52-week low at Rs 169.5 per share on BSE. The stock dropped after the bank found certain deficiencies in the reconciliation process during its review of suspicious UPI Global transactions

"We inform that the Bank, during the course of its review of suspicious UPI Global transactions has identified certain deficiencies in the reconciliation process. The Bank confirms that owing to this, there is no impact on the operations of the Bank nor on customer servicing," the filing read.

ALSO READ: Nuvama says 'Buy' ACC, Ambuja, JK Cement as sector sentiment improves The private sector bank estimates the loss amount at Rs 18.57 crore and the impact on the bank is estimated at Rs 18.87 crore. It informed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 17, 2025, about the crisis and will initiate necessary actions toward recovery of the amount involved and has also put in place additional control processes to prevent recurrence, as per the filing.

Karnataka Bank is has grown to become a well-recognised player in the Indian banking sector. The bank offers a wide range of financial products and services, including savings and current accounts, loans, credit cards, and insurance, catering to both individual and business customers.

Karnataka Bank operates through a vast network of branches and ATMs across India and provides digital banking services, ensuring convenient and secure banking for its customers. The bank's focus on technology-driven services, along with traditional banking, has made it a preferred choice for many. Karnataka Bank has a strong presence in retail, corporate, and rural banking sectors and is known for its customer-centric approach, innovation, and commitment to community development.

In the past one year, Karnataka Bank shares have lost 30.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.5 per cent.