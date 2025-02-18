Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India are headed for a slower start, as investors track discussions around resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, apart from continued selling by FIIs
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 18, 2025: Indian stock markets managed to break their 8-day losing streak and eke out a marginally positive close on Monday, February 17, in the face of continued selling by foreign institutional investors. They net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,937.83 crore on Monday, while their domestic counterparts net bought shares worth Rs 4,759.77 crore during the session.
Moreover, the gathering pace of discussions to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, which has propelled European markets to record highs, bodes well for markets and economies around the world.
In that backdrop, at 7:12 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,994, around 30 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
However, stock market bears have another reason to push prices lower. The earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio after Q3FY25 is the worst in more than five years (22 quarters).
According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), the ratio stood at 0.3x, the lowest since Q1FY21. This means that for every company whose projected earnings (for FY26 or FY27) were upgraded, nearly four companies saw their earnings downgraded. READ MORE
In another news, shares worth over ₹50,000 crore (or approximately $6 billion) are set to become freely tradable between now and April 10. However, this time, private equity (PE) firms and institutional investors holding pre-IPO or anchor book shares may face an extended wait amid challenging market conditions. They now face a dilemma: Whether to sell at reduced valuations or hold out in hopes of a market rebound. READ MORE
On the positive side of things, India expects that the US will “take care” of its concerns regarding additional import levies on steel and aluminium, and the proposed reciprocal tariffs during the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) discussions likely to begin in the next few weeks. READ MORE
In the the primary markets, meanwhile, the subscription window for Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO in the mainline section, along with Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO in the SME section will close today.
Further, in the SME section, the basis of allotment for shares of Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will also get finalised today.
Total income rose by 16.2 per cent to ₹391.21 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25, compared to ₹336.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, NSDL stated.
In September 2024, NSDL became India's first securities depository to hold assets valued at ₹500 lakh crore (USD 6 trillion) in custody. READ MORE
Management anticipates a rise in operating profit margins at Novelis, although margins in India may remain stable. Consolidated net sales for Q3FY25 amounted to ₹58,400 crore, representing an 11 per cent year-on-year increase and remaining flat quarter-on-quarter.
Consolidated operating profit reached ₹7,600 crore, up 29 per cent year-on-year but down 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted net profit stood at ₹3,800 crore, reflecting a 61 per cent year-on-year increase and a 12 per cent decline quarter-on-quarter. READ MORE
Historically, such large volumes have been absorbed by a buoyant block-deal market. However, this time, private equity (PE) firms and institutional investors holding pre-initial public offering (IPO) or anchor book shares may face an extended wait amid challenging market conditions.
Market participants note that the steep decline in stock prices has made executing large block deals increasingly difficult. Many PE firms and other major investors now face a dilemma: whether to sell at reduced valuations or hold out in hopes of a market rebound.
This predicament is already evident in the numbers. READ MORE
To this end, the government has implemented several measures in recent years to rationalize Custom duties.
“FIIs also exit when they can book profits. The Indian economy today offers an environment where investments are yielding positive results and profit-booking is occurring,” Sitharaman said. READ MORE
The earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio for the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) has reached its worst point in over five years (22 quarters). An analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) reveals that the ratio now stands at 0.3x, the lowest since Q1FY21.
This means that for every company with upgraded projected earnings for FY26 or FY27, nearly four companies experienced downgrades.
“The earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio has weakened significantly for FY26E, with 37 companies’ earnings upgraded by over 3 percent, while 137 companies’ earnings were downgraded by more than 3 percent,” MOFSL stated in a recent report. READ MORE
Under the JanNivesh SIP scheme, investors can contribute as little as ₹250 per transaction. The launch took place in the presence of Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
While investors typically invest ₹500 in SIPs, contributions can go as low as ₹100 depending on the specific scheme. To enhance the reach of mutual funds, the lower SIP amount of ₹250 was adopted, similar to the sachetisation strategy effectively used by consumer goods companies. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ABB India reported a net profit of Rs 528.41 crore in Q4 as compared to Rs 33,868 crore a year ago. The revenue of the company in the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,364.93 crore compared to Rs 2,757.49 crore a year ago. READ MORE
Since February 5, 600 Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) members have been on a strike within the premises of the Samsung India Electronics facility. The flashpoint: The suspension of three union leaders. A management source claimed the disciplinary move was provoked by a group of employees attempting to force a meeting with a senior executive at the unit.
Despite the strike, production at the factory remained unaffected, as the management had deployed contract workers, which the protesters claimed was an “illegal” move.
The union vowed to physically lock the factory gates on February 21, determined to block the entry of “illegal contract” workers. READ MORE
On Monday, Tesla posted advertisements on its LinkedIn page, seeking candidates for 13 positions, including both customer-facing and back-end roles.
Five of these positions, such as service technicians and various advisory roles, are available in both Mumbai and Delhi. The remaining openings, including customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist, are specifically for Mumbai. READ MORE
These filings span 16 distinct virtual digital asset (VDA) categories, including memecoins. The rise of token launchpads and growing interest in memecoins have led to the creation of over 37 million tokens, a number projected to exceed 100 million by the year's end.
However, the surge in tokens has not yet translated into significant valuations. The report highlights that this growth has fragmented capital, making it challenging for tokens to maintain stable prices and ultimately achieve high valuations. READ MORE
The earnings upgrade-to-downgrade ratio for the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) has hit its lowest point in over five years (22 quarters). An analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) reveals that the ratio is now at 0.3x, the lowest since Q1FY21.
In other words, for every company that saw its projected earnings for FY26 or FY27 upgraded, nearly four companies experienced downgrades. READ MORE
In the past, such large volumes have been smoothly absorbed by a robust block-deal market. However, this time around, private equity (PE) firms and institutional investors holding pre-initial public offering (IPO) or anchor book shares might face a prolonged wait due to challenging market conditions.
Market participants observe that the significant decline in stock prices has made it increasingly difficult to execute large block deals. READ MORE
Expiry: 20FEB 2025
Strike Prices: Sell 22,300 Put and Sell 23,500 Call
A Short Strangle is an effective strategy to capitalize on time decay (Theta), as long as Nifty remains within the expected range without sharp breakouts. READ MORE
Despite this notable recovery, analysts believe market sentiment remains fragile. With no fresh cues from Wall Street, Indian stock markets will look to Asian markets today for direction. READ MORE
Despite this notable recovery, analysts believe market sentiment remains fragile. With no fresh cues from Wall Street, Indian stock markets will look to Asian markets today for direction. READ MORE
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was lower by 0.44 per cent, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision, which is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, according to Reuters' estimates.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was trading 0.34 per cent higher, and the Topix index advanced 0.17 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was lower by 0.07 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.08 per cent.
Mainland China’s CSI 300 Index was trading 0.22 per cent lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.81 per cent.
First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:50 AM IST