Kataria Industries IPO opens today for bids; GMP indicates 52% listing gain

Kataria Industries initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, July 16, 2024. The IPO aims to raise Rs 54.58 crore comprising entirely a fresh issue of 5.68 million equity shares.

The company raised Rs 15.53 crore from anchor investors on Monday, July 15 with key anchors including AG Dynamic Funds, North Star Opportunities Fund and Radiant Global Fund. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure for plant and machinery, repay existing debt, and for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2004, Kataria Industries Ltd operates two manufacturing facilities located in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

The company specialises in the manufacturing and supply of Low Relaxation Prestressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands and Steel Wires, as well as Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System components such as Anchor Cone, Anchor Head, and Wedges.

Here is all you need to know about Kataria Industries IPO

Kataria Industries IPO price, lot size

Kataria Industries IPO price band is set at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 115,200. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to Rs 230,400.

Kataria Industries IPO allotment & listing

Kataria Industries IPO opens for subscription on July 16, 2024 and closes on July 19, 2024. The allotment for the Kataria Industries IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 22, 2024. Kataria Industries IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Kataria Industries IPO GMP

According to IPO platform Chittorgarh IPO, The SME IPO’s last grey market premium is Rs 50. With the price band of Rs 96, and estimated listing price of Rs 146, the expected listing gain is at 52 per cent per share.

Kataria Industries IPO lead managers

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Kataria Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Kataria Industries IPO financials

Kataria Industries Limited's revenue increased by 2.2 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 341.4 crore in fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to Rs 333.9 crore in FY23. The company's profit after tax (PAT) rose by 28.8 per cent to Rs 10 crore from Rs 7.7 crore between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Post the IPO, the company will have a price to earnings multiple of 20.63 with an earning per share of Rs 4.65.