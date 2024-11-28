KEC International hits 52-wk high on securing turnkey orders of Rs 1,704 cr

KEC International share price: Shares of construction major KEC International climbed up to 6.98 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,094.95 per share.

The northward move in the KEC International scrip came after the company announced that it has secured secured turnkey orders of Rs 1,704 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business for design, supply and installation of 765 kV transmission lines and GIS Substations from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

In an exchange filing, the company said, “KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured prestigious turnkey orders of Rs 1,704 crore in its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business for Design, Supply and Installation of 765 kV Transmission Lines and GIS Substations from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).”

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, “We are delighted with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. These 765 kV orders from PGCIL have further strengthened our India T&D order book, reaffirming our confidence in the continued strong growth of this business.”

Including these orders, the year-to-date (Y-T-D) order intake now stands at Rs 16,300 crore, reflecting a growth of over 60 per cent compared to last year, the company said.

KEC International is a global player in infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC). The company operates across various sectors including Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil Engineering, Urban Infrastructure, Solar Energy, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. As a flagship entity of the RPG Group, KEC International maintains a robust global presence.

The company is actively engaged in executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has established its footprint in more than 110 countries.

More From This Section

Its operations span across EPC services, supply of towers, and cables, reflecting its diversified capabilities and expansive reach in the global infrastructure landscape.

The market capitalisation of KEC International is Rs 28,483.40 crore, according to BSE.

At 9:52 AM, KEC International shares were trading 4.55 per cent higher at Rs 1,070 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 80,201.52 levels.