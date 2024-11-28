Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajesh Power Services IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue

(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 8:16 AM IST
Rajesh Power Services IPO allotment today:  The basis of allotment for the shares of Rajesh Power Services IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, November 28, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the Rajesh Power Services IPO closed on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, receiving strong participation from investors.
 
The SME offering was available at a price band of Rs 319-Rs 335 with a lot size of 400 shares. By the close, the Rajesh Power Services IPO was oversubscribed by 59 times.
 
Rajesh Power Services IPO allotment status
The shares of Rajesh Power Services are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
Check Rajesh Power Services IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Rajesh Power Services IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Rajesh Power Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Rajesh Power Services shares remained strong on Wednesday. The unlisted shares were trading at a premium of approximately Rs 81 over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 335, reflecting a GMP of 24.11 percent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
Rajesh Power Services expected listing price
Shares of Rajesh Power Services are scheduled to list on the BSE SME on Monday, December 2, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 416, representing a premium of Rs 81 or 24 percent over the upper band of the issue price.
 
About Rajesh Power Services
Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) offers consultancy services to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries. RPSL serves both renewable and non-renewable segments of the power sector. RPSL also operates as an EPC contractor, providing services to power transmission and distribution utilities.
 
RPSL has invested in HKRP Innovations (HKRP), which offers IT solutions for the energy sector. HKRP's services include IoT and cloud-based solutions for power grids and renewable energy. Their products include the Smart Feeder Management System (SFMS), Virtual Feeder Segregation (VFS), Real-Time Monitoring System for Oil Wells (RTMS), and Solar Energy Data Management (SEDM).
 
First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

