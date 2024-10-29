KFin Technologies jumps 5% as Q2 revenue climbs 34% YoY; details

KFin Technologies share price: Shares of investor servicing provider Shares of investor servicing provider KFin Technologies share price rose up to 5.32 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,018.55 per share on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The rise in the KFin Technologies share price came after the company announced a healthy set of September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) results.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 45.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) stood at Rs 89.3 crore in Q2FY25. The company's PAT margin, meanwhile, stood at 31.8 per cent in Q2FY25.

KFin Technologies’ revenue from operations, or topline, rose 34.2 per cent annually to Rs 280.4 crore.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 35.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 126.5 crore. Consequently, Ebitda margin stood at 45.1 per cent for Q2FY25.

Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO, KFin Technologies Limited said, “We are pleased to report yet another robust quarterly performance backed by structural growth across our diversified business segments. KFintech continues to witness strong business momentum in terms of new client wins, growth in revenue and profitability, expansion in margins, and accumulation of free cash flows.”

Additionally, its overall average asset under management (AAUM) grew 44.6 per cent annually, as opposed to 41 per cent for the industry. Meanwhile, the market share stood at 32.4 per cent.

The company also added 358 new corporate clients and 11.5 million investor folios under issuer solutions.

“Our organic efforts continue to make strides in our fast growing global fund administration, alternative, and wealth solutions businesses leading to higher growth. RBI’s in-principle approval to set up a subsidiary in Thailand will add more strength to our international business expansion plans. We have exciting growth times ahead of us with a strong deal pipeline and product readiness backed by innovative technology solutions with strong domain expertise," Nadella added.

KFin Technologies is among the leading technology-driven financial services platform that offers a wide range of services to the capital markets ecosystem. The company serves asset managers and corporate issuers across various asset classes in India and provides comprehensive investor solutions, including transfer agency, fund administration, fund accounting, data analytics, digital onboarding, and transaction processing for alternative investments, mutual funds, unit trusts, insurance investments, and private retirement schemes.

KFintech also extends its services to global asset managers in regions such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Canada.

In India, KFintech stands as the largest investor solutions provider to mutual funds, based on the number of asset management companies (AMCs) serviced as of September 30, 2024.

Additionally, it is the largest issuer solutions provider by the number of clients served as of the same date.

KFintech is publicly listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited, with General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd (GASF), a leading global private equity investor, serving as the promoter of the company.

At 1:13 PM, KFin Technologies’ shares were trading 1 per cent lower at Rs 956 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.34 per cent lower at 79,735.61 levels.