KPR Mill shares fall 3% on muted September quarter earnings; details here

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
KPR Mill share price: Shares of KPR Mill fell up to 2.66 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 908.95 per share on Tuesday, November 05, 2024. 
 
The fall in the share price came after the company posted a muted set of September quarter numbers (Q2FY24).
 
The company’s profit rose 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 205 crore in the September quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25), from Rs 201.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24 (Q2FY24).
 
The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, dropped a little over 2 per cent annually to Rs 1,480 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 1,511 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), slipped 0.6 per cent to Rs 296.4 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 298.1 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
KPR Mill’s Ebitda margin rose 30 basis points (bps) to 20 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, as opposed to 19.7 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

KPR Mill Limited is a prominent vertically integrated textile manufacturing company in India, engaging in producing high-quality yarn, fabric, garments, and renewable wind energy. 
 
Established over forty years ago by KP Ramasamy and his brothers, the company has built a reputation for sustainable production and premium products. Its yarn offerings include compact, melange, carded, polyester, and combed varieties, while its fabric range spans cotton options from 16s to 40s counts, including single jersey, interlock, and fleece fabrics. Additionally, KPR Mill produces a range of knitted garments for men, women, and children.
 
The company has a strong export presence, supplying major global brands like H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Primark. Beyond textiles, KPR Mill has diversified into producing white crystalline sugar, molasses, and ethanol. It operates through subsidiaries such as Quantum Knits Pvt. Limited and KPR Sugar Mill Limited.
 
The market capitalisation of KPR Mill is Rs 31,445.18 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
At 1:50 PM, KPR Mill shares were trading 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 920.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 79,059.32 levels.
First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

