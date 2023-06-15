Home / Markets / News / L&T Finance Holdings hits over 3-year high, surges 8% on heavy volumes

L&T Finance Holdings hits over 3-year high, surges 8% on heavy volumes

With the retail loan book gaining traction to almost over 90 per cent of outstanding AUM by FY24E, valuation multiple should witness a re-rating

SI Reporter Mumbai
L&T Finance Holdings hits over 3-year high, surges 8% on heavy volumes

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) hit an over three-year high of Rs 121.20, as they surged 8 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) group's investment company was quoting at its highest level since February 2020. In the past one month, it has rallied 24 per cent.
At 02:45 pm, LTFH was quoting 5 per cent higher at Rs 117.60, as compared to 0.5 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Average trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 45.15 million equity shares havinng changed hands on the NSE and BSE thus far in the session.
LTFH, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its subsidiary L&T Finance under the L&T Finance brand. L&T Finance is amongst the leading financial institutions offering Farm Equipment Finance, Rural Business Finance, Two-Wheeler Finance, Consumer Loans, Housing Finance as well as SME Loans.
For the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), LTFH's profit after tax (PAT) was up 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 1,623 crore. FY23 Retail PAT stood at Rs 1,384 crore, up 87 per cent YoY, due to strong net interest margins (NIMs) and fees of 11.54 per cent for the fiscal.
Under the recently unveiled Lakshya 2026 plan, LTFH aspires to sell-down its wholesale business and emerge as a pure-play retail financier. Tech will be at the forefront of the business and drive all major business functions: sourcing, underwriting, servicing, and collections.
By FY26, the retail business is expected to clock over 25 per cent CAGR and deliver RoA of 2.8–3 per cent. Analysts at Nuvama Wealth and Investment is confident that LTFH is likely to achieve or even surpass this target ahead of time.
"LTFH has been focusing on accelerating retailisation and, thus, leveraging fintech capabilities through automation in order to make the customer journey hassle free and quick. All this should aid sustainable retail AUM growth (31 per cent YoY in FY24E and 24 per cent YoY in FY25E) and gradual improvement in efficiency. However, cost to income (CI) ratio could remain elevated at ~40-41 per cent in the initial phase and subsequently witness improvement at ~38-39 per cent level," said those at ICICI Securities in a company update.
With the retail loan book gaining traction to almost over 90 per cent of outstanding AUM by FY24E, valuation multiple should witness a re-rating. Further, contained GNPA/NNPA guidance of less than 3 per cent/1 per cent, respectively, provides comfort, the brokerage firm said.
It recommended a 'BUY' rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 125 per share.

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Equitas SFB slips 13% as new shares list post merger with Equitas Holdings

L&T Finance's Q3 net profit rises 39% on improved margins and fees

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

Lokesh Machines zooms 20% on getting initial license for making small arms

GNFC, GSFC: Trading strategies for fertiliser stocks amid rebound on charts

Varun Beverages trades ex-date for 1:1 stock split, soars 7% in muted mkt

IDFC First Bank at over 6-yr high; zooms 47% in 2 months on stable outlook

Nifty FY24 earnings growth at 20% to outperform most Asian peers: Jefferies

Topics :Buzzing stocksL&T Finance Holdings

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story