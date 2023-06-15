GNFC, GSFC: Trading strategies for fertilizer stocks amid rebound on charts

The domestic market traded subdued on Tuesday, while selective fertilizers stocks like Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers managed to trade in upper bullish trend.

Shares of fertilizer stocks will be in limelight post Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT) hit a new historic peak on Tuesday. Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers showed bullish rally in previous session signalling more upside in the coming session.