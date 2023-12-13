Home / Markets / News / Laurus Labs slips 4% as arm gets 5 observations post USFDA inspection

Laurus Labs slips 4% as arm gets 5 observations post USFDA inspection

Laurus Synthesis Private Limited has been issued a Form 483 with five observations and the company plans to address the observations within stipulated timelines.

Laurus Labs
SI Reporter Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Laurus Labs slipped 4 per cent to Rs 373.15 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) issued Form 483 with five observations to the company’s arm Laurus Synthesis Private Limited (LSPL) for its manufacturing facility in Parawada, Anakapalli, near Visakhapatnam.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In an exchange filing, the company said LSPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Laurus Labs underwent USFDA inspection for the manufacturing facility in Parawada, Anakapalli, near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from 4th December, 2023 to 12th December, 2023.

It has been issued a Form 483 with five observations and the company plans to address the observations within stipulated timelines, Laurus Labs said.

Laurus Synthesis business segments include, key starting materials (KSM), intermediates and APIs for New Chemical Entities (NCEs).

Laurus Labs offers ARV (antiretroviral)-API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) (30 per cent of revenue), oncology APIs (10.0 per cent of revenue), and other APIs (11 per cent of revenue), Finished Dosage Formulations (FDFs, 27 per cent of revenue, largely comprising of ARV FDFs), and Clinical Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services, comprising of custom synthesis (18 per cent of revenue) and Biologic segment (3 per cent of revenue), as of September 2023 (Q2FY24).

According to analysts at KRChoksey Shares and Securities, Laurus Labs is in the transformation phase by which it intends to reduce the share of ARV (FDF and API) businesses significantly and increase the share of other FDFs and APIs and CDMO synthesis and Biologics businesses.

In the meantime, it has incurred over Rs 2,600 crore (average 16 per cent of revenue) of capital investments over the last 3 years to augment capacity across generic APIs (non ARVs), FDF (non ARV), CDMO synthesis, and Bio businesses. The company expects other FDF sales to continue to rise at a strong pace on the back of new Dossiers and ANDA approvals in the US, Europe and ROW, and rising contract manufacturing (CMO) deals.

Similarly, it expects the Bio business’ growth to be driven by traction in CDMO synthesis business and expansion in customer base for the same. However, CDMO synthesis business, which is the major driver of higher operating profitability, is likely to be stable, as the company is currently working on R&D projects with partners whose commercial level sales may not be likely before the next 12-18 months; hence, we do not expect robust operating profitability expansion over FY23-FY26E, the brokerage firm said in its initiate coverage with ‘accumulate’ rating on the stock in report dated December 1.


Also Read

Pharma company Laurus Labs acquires 87.59% stake in Laurus Bio Private

Didn't get your Form 16? Worry not, you can still file your tax returns

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Strides Pharma arm obtains USFDA nod for Levetiracetam oral solution

Laurus Labs Q1FY24 results: PAT sees massive drop of 90% YoY at Rs 25 cr

Max Healthcare up 9% in one week post Lucknow-based Sahara Hospital buyout

Go Long on Nifty around 20,700 as trend remains bullish, says HDFC Sec

Nifty Auto to consolidate in near-term; Nifty IT may correct, show charts

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Laurus Labs, Axis Bank, SRF, KIOCL, CGDs, BoB

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; IT index dives 2%, MidCap firm

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsLaurus LabsPharma stocks

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Air quality in several parts of Delhi falls to "severe" on Wednesday

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story