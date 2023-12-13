Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in red; BoI slips 5%, Adani Total 4%

Opening Bell: A cautious mood among global equities led to a muted start on D-Street on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex was trading around 69,475 levels, down 76 points, while the Nifty50 was at 20,896, down 10 points.
NTPC, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints, HUL, and L&T were the top gainers on the Sensex. On the flipside, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.09 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively.
Most of the sector indices were ruling lower led by the Nifty IT index (down 0.3 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Media index gained 0.8 per cent.
Paul Merchants jumps 2%; to consider bonus issue on Dec 20
The board will meet on Dec 20 to consider and approve bonus share issue in the ratio of 2:1.
9:40 AM
Force Motors up 1% as board approves buying 12% stake in Tata Power Renewable arm
The firm's board has approved a plan to acquire 12.2 per cent stake in TP Surya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, to procure solar power from a specific solar plant, which will be established by TP Surya under Open Access Mode.
9:37 AM
KIOCL falls on temporary pause in ops at Mangalore unit
The company has temporarily suspended operations at its Mangalore plant due to the non-availability of iron-ore fines.
9:35 AM
SRF erases gains; commissions two of four new plants at Rs 225 crore
The company said two of the four new planned plants have been commissioned and capitalized at an aggregate cost of Rs 225 crore.
9:33 AM
Axis Bank slips 1% on likely block deal
PE giant Bain Capital was reported to sell up to 1.1 per cent stake in Axis Bank via a block deal, as per Moneycontrol.
9:31 AM
Laurus Labs dips 2% as US FDA issues Form 483 with 5 obs on arm's unit
Laurus Synthesis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Laurus Labs, has been issued a Form 483 with five observations after the US FDA inspected its manufacturing facility in Parawada, Anakapalli, near Visakhapatnam between Dec 4-12.
9:27 AM
Auto, FMCG, Metals gain; IT index top laggard
9:25 AM
Broader indices hold gains, outperform benchmarks
9:22 AM
HDFC Life, Apollo, Infy, TCS top Nifty drags
9:20 AM
Eicher, BPCL additional winners on Nifty
9:19 AM
Heatmap: NTPC, ITC top Sensex gainers
9:18 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty falls below 20,900
9:16 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex sees lower than expected start, falls 80 pts
9:09 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty to open above 20,900
9:08 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex off to positive start
9:03 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.38/$
9:00 AM
Depositories ready ground for the secondary market ASBA facility
In a communication to brokerages, CDSL has also issued the operational modalities for the mechanism. CDSL circular states that the facility will be optional for both the stock broker and the investors. The investor will be able to register for it only if the stock broker has also opted for the UPI block facility. READ MORE
8:56 AM
WATCH :: Why are thematic funds gaining traction?
8:52 AM
ALERT :: Report says 30.9 mn shares change hands on Axis Bank counter in Block Deal window
>> Shares worth Rs 3,465.69 crore
>> Private equity giant Bain Capital likely seller
8:46 AM
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Laurus Labs, Axis Bank, SRF, KIOCL, CGDs, BoB
Wipro: It signed a new agreement with one of the world's leading general insurance companies, RSA to help accelerate the insurer’s migration to the cloud and build a scalable IT infrastructure.
Axis Bank: As per Moneycontrol, private equity giant Bain Capital is likely to sell a further stake in the lender via a fresh block deal worth $444 million today. Entities associated with Bain Capital are looking to sell a 1.1 per cent stake. READ MORE