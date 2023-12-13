Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in red; BoI slips 5%, Adani Total 4%

Opening Bell: A cautious mood among global equities led to a muted start on D-Street on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex was trading around 69,475 levels, down 76 points, while the Nifty50 was at 20,896, down 10 points.

NTPC, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, Wipro, Asian Paints, HUL, and L&T were the top gainers on the Sensex. On the flipside, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.09 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively.

Most of the sector indices were ruling lower led by the Nifty IT index (down 0.3 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Media index gained 0.8 per cent.