Home / Markets / News / LG Electronics India to launch its ₹15,000 crore IPO on October 7

LG Electronics India to launch its ₹15,000 crore IPO on October 7

This will be the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year

LG Electronics
LG Electronics India had filed its preliminary papers with Sebi in December for an IPO in which the parent company will offload more than 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15 per cent stake. (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

LG Electronics India Ltd, the local subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate LG, is preparing to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on October 7.

The share sale will remain open for subscription until October 9, while the bidding for anchor investors will open on October 6, the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed on Tuesday.

This will be the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.

LG Electronics India had filed its preliminary papers with Sebi in December for an IPO in which the parent company will offload more than 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15 per cent stake.

The company received the regulator's approval for the public offering in March.

The company did not disclose the total issue size, but people familiar with the matter had earlier pegged the IPO size at Rs 15,000 crore.

Since the public issue is completely an Offer For Sale(OFS), LG Electronics India will not receive any IPO proceeds. The funds raised will go to the South Korean parent.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company products are sold to both B2C and B2B customers in India and abroad. It also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for all its products.

The company manufactures and sells products, including washing machines, refrigerators, LED TV panels, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves. It has manufacturing units at Noida (UP) and Pune.

On the financial front, LG Electronics India's revenue from operations was Rs 64,087.97 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Morgan Stanley India, J P Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two big triggers that could stop FIIs from selling India stocks in H2FY26

Sebi ban over fund diversion drags Man Industries shares down 10%

Rupee closes at fresh low for second straight session; ends at 88.79/$

Stock Market Close: Sensex dips 97 pts, logs 8th straight loss ahead of RBI policy; Nifty at 24,611

Caution sets in: Equities fall, gold hits record amid US shutdown fears

Topics :LG ElectronicsIPOMarket newsAnchor investors

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story