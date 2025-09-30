Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed
SI Reporter
Sep 30 2025 | 8:30 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, September 30, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to see a lacklustre start on Tuesday, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. At 06:40 AM on Tuesday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 4 points at 24,805, indicating a lacklustre start for domestic markets.
 
On the global front, investors await GDP growth data from the UK, the Australian central bank's decision on interest rates. Back home, investors await external debt and government budget value data. Furthermore, market sentiment is also likely to be influenced by the weekly expiry of Nifty derivatives.
 
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Tuesday morning, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision later in the day. According to a Reuters poll, the RBA is expected to keep its cash rate unchanged at 3.6 per cent, with persistently high inflation limiting the central bank's ability to ease monetary policy.
 
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.10 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.27 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.17 per cent. 
Overnight, Wall Street's major indices closed higher, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which climbed 0.48 per cent as investors snapped up large-cap technology stocks. This came despite ongoing concerns over a potential US government shutdown and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. The S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.15 per cent.

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹3,690.06 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,805.34 crore on Monday, September 30.

The mainline IPO segment will see the launch of Advance Agrolife IPO today. The basis of allotment for Jinkushal Industries IPO and Trualt Bioenergy IPO shares is likely to get finalised today. Further, the shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO, Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO, Seshaasai Technologies IPO, and Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO will make their D-Street debut today.
 
Meanwhile, Om Freight Forwarders IPO, Fabtech Technologies IPO, and Glottis IPO will enter the second day of subscription, while Pace Digitek IPO will enter the final day of its subscription window.
 
The SME IPO space is also expected to remain abuzz today with the launch of as many as 11 public offerings including Greenleaf Envirotech, Shipwaves Online, Shlokka Dyes, Sunsky Logistics, Munish Forge, Infinity Infoway, Sheel Biotech, Zelio E-Mobility, B.A.G. Convergence, and Valplast Technologies.

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday morning. Brent crude was down 0.69 per cent at $67.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a loss of 0.61 per cent at $63.06 per barrel.
 

Brokerages mixed on Tata Motors post analyst meet; key takeaways here

Brokerages have mixed views on Tata Motors, post its analyst meet. While analysts believe the company will benefit from the potential acquisition of Iveco and the support from goods and services tax (GST) reforms, concerns persist around the near-term demand outlook for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) across Europe, China, and the US.
 

Tata Steel eyes 6.5 billion euro agreement to cut emissions at Dutch plant

Tata Steel Ltd. plans to cut emissions at its Netherlands operation in a project that could cost as much as 6.5 billion euros ($7.6 billion).  The investment is expected to range from 4 billion euros and 6.5 billion euros, with the state contributing as much as 2 billion euros, according to a press release from the Climate Ministry.

RBI rate cut back in play as inflation eases after tariffs: Policy guide

The Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision on Wednesday will likely be a close call, with policymakers facing multiple reasons to lower borrowing costs as inflation stays low and economic growth takes a knock from high US tariffs.
 

'Sentiment likely to stay cautious'

"Persistent FPI selling has capped near-term upside for equities, with US tariff concerns keeping risk appetite subdued and the rupee under pressure. Meanwhile, India's industrial output growth eased marginally to 4 per cent year-on-year in August, dragged by a slowdown in manufacturing. Against this backdrop, all eyes are now on the RBI's policy decision this week, which is expected to be the key domestic trigger for market direction. Until then, sentiment is likely to stay cautious."
 
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
 
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
 

WeWork India eyes over 20% revenue growth; IPO opens on October 3

Co-working spaces provider WeWork India is aiming for a revenue growth of over 20 per cent for the coming years, even as its initial public offering (IPO) with only an offer for sale (OFS) component gets valued at ₹3,000 crore at the top of the price band. The IPO opens on October 3. 

Defence, PSBs, auto, & metal indices outpace Nifty50 in CY25; what's next?

Defence, PSU banks (PSBs), auto, and metals indices have outperformed the benchmark Nifty50 both year-to-date (YTD) and over the past year, buoyed by policy tailwinds and strong sector outlooks.
 

Structural gains, valuation support positive for PSU bank stocks

Public sector banks (PSBs) are attracting the attention of investors and the PSU Bank Index has gained nearly 10 per cent in the past month. PSBs have seen return on assets (RoA) climbing to 1 per cent in the financial year 2025 (FY25) and margins are believed to have moved up further in the first half of this financial year (H1FY26) with asset quality remaining stable.
 

Vodafone Idea seeks waiver of penalty and interest on AGR dues in SC

Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest telecom services provider, on Monday asked the Supreme Court to exempt it from paying penalties, interest, and interest on penalties on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) it owes the government.
 

These 2 cable & wire stocks are a must have in your portfolio; details here

India's cables and wires (C&W) industry is witnessing robust demand momentum, underpinned by infrastructure expansion, renewable energy investments, the rise of electric vehicles, and strong real estate activity. Industry interactions highlight that despite investor concerns over sustainability, the structural demand drivers remain intact. Power sector upgrades, transport infrastructure, and new avenues such as data centers continue to anchor growth.
 

Silver hits all-time high of ₹1.5 lakh; gold surges ₹1,500 to a new peak

Silver prices on Monday soared by Rs 7,000 to hit an all-time high of Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram in the national capital, while gold also scaled a new peak of Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams amid strong global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
 

Oil prices edge lower

Asian markets trade mixed

US stocks end higher

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
 
First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

