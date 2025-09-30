Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates lacklustre start for benchmarks; Asian markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, September 30, 2025: The benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to see a lacklustre start on Tuesday, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. At 06:40 AM on Tuesday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 4 points at 24,805, indicating a lacklustre start for domestic markets.

On the global front, investors await GDP growth data from the UK, the Australian central bank's decision on interest rates. Back home, investors await external debt and government budget value data. Furthermore, market sentiment is also likely to be influenced by the weekly expiry of Nifty derivatives.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Tuesday morning, as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision later in the day. According to a Reuters poll, the RBA is expected to keep its cash rate unchanged at 3.6 per cent, with persistently high inflation limiting the central bank's ability to ease monetary policy.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.10 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.27 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.17 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street's major indices closed higher, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which climbed 0.48 per cent as investors snapped up large-cap technology stocks. This came despite ongoing concerns over a potential US government shutdown and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. The S&P 500 rose 0.26 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.15 per cent.

FII, DII data

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹3,690.06 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,805.34 crore on Monday, September 30.

IPO today

The mainline IPO segment will see the launch of Advance Agrolife IPO today. The basis of allotment for Jinkushal Industries IPO and Trualt Bioenergy IPO shares is likely to get finalised today. Further, the shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO, Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO, Seshaasai Technologies IPO, and Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO will make their D-Street debut today.

Meanwhile, Om Freight Forwarders IPO, Fabtech Technologies IPO, and Glottis IPO will enter the second day of subscription, while Pace Digitek IPO will enter the final day of its subscription window.

The SME IPO space is also expected to remain abuzz today with the launch of as many as 11 public offerings including Greenleaf Envirotech, Shipwaves Online, Shlokka Dyes, Sunsky Logistics, Munish Forge, Infinity Infoway, Sheel Biotech, Zelio E-Mobility, B.A.G. Convergence, and Valplast Technologies.

Commodity corner

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday morning. Brent crude was down 0.69 per cent at $67.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a loss of 0.61 per cent at $63.06 per barrel.