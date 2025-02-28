Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / LIC share slips 2%, hits 52-week low on GST demand order worth Rs 480 crore

LIC share slips 2%, hits 52-week low on GST demand order worth Rs 480 crore

The downfall in the LIC share price came after the company announced that it has received a communication/demand order for GST, interest and penalty for Maharashtra state worth about Rs 480 crore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LIC share price: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares, on Friday, February 28, 2025, slipped up to 1.63 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 729.
 
The downfall in the LIC share price came after the company announced that it has received a communication/demand order for Goods & Service Tax, Interest and penalty for Maharashtra State worth approximately Rs 480 crore.
 
In an exchange filing, LIC said, “This is to inform you that the Life Insurance Corporation of India has received a communication/ demand order for Goods & Service Tax, Interest and penalty for Maharashtra State.”
 
LIC has received demand worth Rs 479.88 crore for GST, interest and penalty notice for FY 2020-21. The GST includes Rs 242,23,06,117, interest of Rs 213,43,32,150, and penalty of Rs 24,22,33,539.
 
However, LIC said the order is appealable before the Joint Commissioner of State tax (Appeals), Mumbai.
 
“The financial impact of the demand is to the extent of the GST, Interest and Penalty. There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Corporation,” the company said.

Also Read

Capital Goods index hits 52-week low on growth concerns; tanks 14% in Feb

Granules down 7% after USFDA issues warning letter or Gagillapur facility

Coal India shares defy weak market trend, gain over 3%; here's why

Polycab India, KEI, Havells, RR Kabel, UltraTech tank up to 15%; here's why

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat at 74,612; NBFCs shine while Smallcaps, wire-makers tank

 
LIC Q3 results
 
LIC posted a 17.1 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 11,056.47 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 9,444.4 crore in Q3FY24.
 
Its net premium dropped 8.7 per cent to Rs 1,06,891.5 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,17,016.9 crore in Q3FY24. READ MORE
 
About LIC
 
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the largest public sector insurance company in India, fully owned by the Government of India. Established in 1956, LIC was formed by the merger of 154 life insurance companies, 16 foreign companies, and 75 provident companies. 
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, LIC offers a diverse array of insurance plans, including endowment, money-back, term assurance, pension, unit-linked, group, child, and health insurance policies. Additionally, LIC provides policy loans to customers. The company also operates a 24/7 call centre offering support in English, Hindi, and eight regional languages. 
 
LIC’s life insurance premiums qualify for tax deductions under income tax and wealth tax, providing additional financial benefits to policyholders.
 
LIC’s market capitalisation is Rs 4,66,278.83, BSE data showed. It falls under the BSE 200 category. 
 
At 10:32 AM, LIC share price was trading 0.39 per cent lower at Rs 738.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.13 per cent lower at 73,773.02 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex falls 850 pts; Nifty at 22,280; SMIDs drag 2%; Auto, IT down 2-3%

Madhabi Puri Buch to hang up her boots as Sebi chief after 3-year tenure

Stock Market Crash: Top reasons why Sensex tanked 1,000pts, Nifty 300pts

Investors want new Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey to keep things simple

FIIs start March F&O series with short bets in Nifty, Bank Nifty futures

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENifty50NSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesBSE Sensexshare marketShare priceLife Insurance Corporation of India LICLife Insurance CorporationMarket trends

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story