TVS Motor Company's new launch drives shares to 52-week high; details

TVS Motor Company shares hit 52-week high: Shares of leading global automaker, TVS Motor Company, jumped as much as 3.21 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,714.85 during intra-day deals on Thursday on the BSE. The surge in the stock price of the company followed the news of the launch of its new product, TVS Jupiter 110.

"The scooter comes equipped with a next-gen engine and futuristic, first-in-segment features. The All New TVS Jupiter 110 exemplifies the very essence of 'Zyada' – more style, mileage, performance, comfort, convenience, safety, and technology," the company said in a press release.

Speaking at the launch of the all-new TVS Jupiter 110, Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "The All New TVS Jupiter 110 demonstrates our commitment to investing in customer expectations, engineering, technology, design, and ergonomics; ahead of the curve. We have also upgraded the quality of customer experience at TVS showrooms, and the new TVS Jupiter 110 takes that entire experience package forward. We are confident that the TVS Jupiter, with its many first-in-segment features, will further build our position in the two-wheeler market."

TVS Motor Company is a leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. As of August 22, 2024, TVS Motor Company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 1,27,898.20 crore on the BSE. The automaker is a constituent of the BSE 100 index on the BSE.

According to BSE analytics, shares of TVS Motor Company have outperformed the benchmark Sensex with a surge of 33.24 per cent year-to-date, while the latter jumped 12.18 per cent during the said period. TVS Motor Company shares have a 52-week range of Rs 2,714.85 - 1,321.70 on the BSE, as of August 22, 2024.

BSE analytics reflected that the company's shares have yielded a return of 11.03 per cent in the last one month, 26.41 per cent in the last six months, and 98.71 per cent in the last one year.



The automaker company's shares have multiplied investors' wealth in the last two years, with a surge of as much as 187.21 per cent during the said period, as per the BSE analytics.

At around 01:50 pm, the company's shares were quoted trading at Rs 2,693.00, up 2.39 per cent from its previous close of Rs 2,630.25 on the BSE. At the same time, nearly 0.16 lakh shares of TVS Motor Company, worth approximately Rs 4.17 crore, had traded on the BSE.