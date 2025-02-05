Lupin surges 8% in 2 days on USFDA nod for generic HIC drug

Lupin share price gained 4 per cent to trade at Rs 2,201.65 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market. In the past two days, Lupin stock has surged 8 per cent after the pharmaceutical company received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic HIV combination therapy (HIC) drugs.

The drugs include Darunavir, Cobicistat, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets, 800 mg/150 mg/200 mg/10 mg. The company, which is the exclusive first-to-file for this product, will manufacture the drug at its Nagpur facility in India, Lupin said in a stock exchange filing.

At 12:54 PM, Lupin share price was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 2,179.95, as compared to 0.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,403.45 on January 2, 2025.

Lupin specialises in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company enjoys a strong position in India and the US across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health.

Lupin Q3 results 2025 date and time

The board of directors of Lupin is scheduled to meet on February 11, 2025 to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2024 and other business matters.

Lupin has demonstrated remarkable improvement in its margin trajectory, with its medium-term margin guidance of 23-24 per cent being conservative in analysts' view. Analysts expect the earnings upgrade cycle to continue and expect Lupin to deliver 25.5 per cent margin in FY26 on the back of a strong near-term US pipeline.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services, in their coverage initiation report in October 2024, said they expect Lupin to deliver ~25.5 per cent margin in FY26, primarily on the back of a strong near-term US pipeline (including gJynarque). The brokerage firm expects Lupin to be the only player in gJynarque for the entirety of FY26, and the product to remain a meaningful contributor even in FY27. Lupin now has everything going in its favor – broad-based growth across markets, margin improvement, balance sheet strength, and an improving regulatory compliance record.

"While Lupin is expected to launch gJynarque in April 2025 and has a 180-day exclusivity, it is likely to be the only player in gJynarque for entire FY26. While we acknowledge that key products in Lupin's pipeline—including gPred Forte (launched), Glucagon, gRisperdal Consta, gRevlimid, Liraglutide, Ranibizumab, gDulera, and Pegfilgrastim—might not individually be big-ticket opportunities, we expect these products collectively to be meaningful and to offset the expected decline in gProAir and Mirabegron in FY26 and in gJynarque later in FY27. Note, Lupin has seen a sharp uptick in approvals in the last 18 months, aided by the reversal of OAI against key facilities," the brokerage firm said with a 'buy' rating on Lupin and a share price target of Rs 2,750 per share.