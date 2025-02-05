Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SmallCap index up 2%; MTNL, Titan, Titagarh in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Markets Today, Feb 5: India stock market, after opening higher on Wednesday amid a largely positive trade in global markets, were volatile around flatline. The BSE Sensex was trading around 78,518 levels, down 66 points or 0.08 per cent at 10:00 AM, while the Nifty50 was at 23,746, up 7 points or 0.03 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, and Adani Ports were the top Sensex gainers today, with the share prices rising in the range of 0.6 per cent to 2 per cent. On the downside, Asian Paints (down 4 per cent), Nestle India, Titan Company, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, and HUL were the top Sensex losers.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index were trading 1 per cent and 1.7 per cent higher, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer on the NSE today, gaining 1.6 per cent. The Nifty Bank, the Nifty Metal, and the Nifty Financial Services indices, meanwhile, rose up to 1.4 per cent each.

Defensive plays like the Nifty FMCG and the Nifty Pharma indices, on the other hand, were down up to 0.8 per cent.

Q3 Results 2025 Today, Feb 5, 2025:

On Wednesday, over 70 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25 results).

Eveready Industries India Ltd, Info Edge India Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Skipper Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, GE Vernova, Gujarat Gas, Inventurus Knowledge, Sagility India, Timken India, Kansai Nerolac, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Solar Industries, Cummins India, Abbott India, Page Industries, etc will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPOs Today

In the IPO market, Amwill Healthcare IPO (SME) and Ken Enterprises IPO (SME) will open for subscription. Chamunda Electricals IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.