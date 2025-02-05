Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SmallCap index up 2%; MTNL, Titan, Titagarh in focus
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SmallCap index up 2%; MTNL, Titan, Titagarh in focus

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, February 5, 2025: In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index were trading 1 per cent and 1.7 per cent higher, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Key Events

10:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty slip in trade; 10 AM Update

10:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RVNL shares gain 4% on receiving Rs 404-cr LoA from East Coast Railway

9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Nestle India, Titan fall up to 4% on NSE

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU Bank, Media, Metal, IT lead gains

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in green

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,750 level

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 100 pts

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex climbs 121 points in pre-open session

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold April Futures top Rs 84,000-mark on MCX

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 5 paise weak versus US dollar

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sun Pharma, Ksolves, 5 others to go ex-date for dividend, stock-split tomorrow

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All eyes on RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra as MPC meeting begins on Wednesday

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Delhi votes today: AAP eyes third term as BJP, Congress hope for comeback

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for Indian markets

7:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 5: Swiggy, Tata Power, NLC India, Global Health, RVNL

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC Q3 preview: Cigarette volume may remain resilient; FMCG biz to grow 6%

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: DIIs close India Inc ownership gap with foreign portfolio investors

7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi tightens algo trading rules to plug gaps, boost investor protection

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two-thirds of sectoral indices still a premium to 10-year averages

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GAIL, LTTS among Vinay Rajani's stock picks today; Check Nifty outlook here

7:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: Services PMI; MPC; Trump-China news; Swiggy, Titan Q3; IPO

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific trades mixed after opening higher

7:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle higher on Tuesday

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metropolis Healthcare maintains revenue guidance

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metropolis Healthcare share price rises 4% as company maintains revenue guidance of 13% and margin of 25% in Q4FY25.


10:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cummins India shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to reports, Cummina (India)'s global parent says it expects total India Revenue (including JVS) to rise 10 per cent in 2024, primarily driven by stronger power generation demand. 

10:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty slip in trade; 10 AM Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex index was trading at 78,432 levels at 10:05 AM, down 151.78 points or 0.19 per cent.

The Nifty50, on the other hand, is at 23,732, down 7.45 points or 0.03 per cent. 


10:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RVNL shares gain 4% on receiving Rs 404-cr LoA from East Coast Railway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RVNL, in a regulatory filing, has informed the bourses that it has "received a Letter of Acceptance from East Coast Railway for the Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project: Execution of 27 major bridges (22 major bridges and five ROBs) and earthwork in the formation of approaches, protection works, and other connected miscellaneous works between Tikiri and Bhalumaska stations in connection with the Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project of Waltair Division, East Coast Railway." READ MORE

9:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan share price down 2% on Q3 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan's Q3 revenue stood at Rs. 17,740 crore (up 25.2% Y-o-Y / 22.1% Q-o-Q), on the back of broad-based growth in its domestic jewellery business.
 
>> The company’s largest segment – Jewellery – recorded a revenue of Rs 16,134 crore (up 26% Q-o-Q) in Q3FY25, driven by strong performance in its India business, which grew 25% in the same period. 
 
>> The Watches & Wearables segment recorded a revenue of Rs 1,128 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y; the Eyecare segment recorded a total income of Rs 194 crore in Q3FY25, growing 16% over Q3FY24. 

>>The overall Ebitda was up 7.0% Y-o-Y / 35.4% Q-o-Q to Rs 1,674 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 9.4% in the quarter compared to 11.0% in the corresponding quarter of last year.
 
>> Profit after Tax stood at Rs 1,047 crore (down 0.6% Y-o-Y / up 48.7% Q-o-Q) in Q3FY25.
 

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MTNL, KFin Tech trade as top BSE gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MTNL share price surged 20% and was the top gainer on the BSE today. This was followed by gains in Hemisphere Propeties India share price, Tata Teleservices (Maha) share price, and KFin Tech share price.


9:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Nestle India, Titan fall up to 4% on NSE

Asian Paints, Nestle India, and Titan were among the top five losers on NSE, falling up to 4 per cent.

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU Bank, Media, Metal, IT lead gains

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank, Media, Metal, and IT led gains on Wednesday morning.

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in green

The BSE MidCap index was up 0.36 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap index surged 0.59 per cent.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

17 out of 30 stocks were trading in the positive zone on the BSE Sensex.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 23,750 level

The NSE's Nifty50 gained 30 points or 0.13 per cent in early morning deals of Wednesday.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 100 pts

The BSE Sensex surged 103 points or 0.13 per cent higher in early deals of Wednesday.

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty holds 23,800 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty index was at 23,801.75 in pre-open today, up 62.50 points or 0.26 per cent.

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex climbs 121 points in pre-open session

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE SENSEX index settled at 78,704.60 levels in pre-open today, up 120.79 points or 0.15 per cent.

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold April Futures top Rs 84,000-mark on MCX

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold futures for April expiry on MCX index crossed Rs 84,000 per 10gm-mark on Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025. Gold futures were up 0.4 per cent in early deals on MCX index.

Silver, meanwhile, were down 0.2 per cent at Rs 95,530 per kg.

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Markets Today, Feb 5: India stock market, after opening higher on Wednesday amid a largely positive trade in global markets, were volatile around flatline. The BSE Sensex was trading around 78,518 levels, down 66 points or 0.08 per cent at 10:00 AM, while the Nifty50 was at 23,746, up 7 points or 0.03 per cent. 
 
IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC, and Adani Ports were the top Sensex gainers today, with the share prices rising in the range of 0.6 per cent to 2 per cent. On the downside, Asian Paints (down 4 per cent), Nestle India, Titan Company, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, and HUL were the top Sensex losers.
 
Meanwhile, in the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index were trading 1 per cent and 1.7 per cent higher, respectively.
 
Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the top gainer on the NSE today, gaining 1.6 per cent. The Nifty Bank, the Nifty Metal, and the Nifty Financial Services indices, meanwhile, rose up to 1.4 per cent each.
 
Defensive plays like the Nifty FMCG and the Nifty Pharma indices, on the other hand, were down up to 0.8 per cent.

Q3 Results 2025 Today, Feb 5, 2025:

 
On Wednesday, over 70 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25 results).
 
Eveready Industries India Ltd, Info Edge India Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Skipper Ltd, Sula Vineyards Ltd, GE Vernova, Gujarat Gas, Inventurus Knowledge, Sagility India, Timken India, Kansai Nerolac, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Solar Industries, Cummins India, Abbott India, Page Industries, etc will announce their quarterly earnings today. 

 

IPOs Today

In the IPO market, Amwill Healthcare IPO (SME) and Ken Enterprises IPO (SME) will open for subscription. Chamunda Electricals IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

