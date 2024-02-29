Madhabi Puri Buch's 2nd yr in office: Pivoting towards a balanced approach

THE CHANGEMAKER
Key reforms
· Successful implementation of the T+1 settlement and T+3 cycle for the IPO market
· More engagement with the industry in smoothing out policy-making and implementation
· Investor-friendly reforms for the AIF industry around fees, benchmarking, and valuation norms
· Backstop facility for the debt MFs, AMC Repo Clearing to boost volumes in the segment
· Block mechanism for the secondary market, upstreaming of client money by brokers
· Faster approvals, a focus on corporate governance, and tightening of primary market scrutiny
· The first social stock exchange listing opening new avenues for raising money by non-profits
· Filling the gaps in the FPI disclosure regime
Challenges
· Unfavourable orders by SAT in Zee Entertainment, NSE colocation case, share pledging matter in Karvy case
· Delay in key reforms such as bringing MFs within the insider trading ambit, rumour verification
· Ensure the development of AIFs while at the same time ensuring no circumvention of regulations
Road ahead
· Implementation of instantaneous and same-day settlement for secondary market trades
· Building consensus among all stakeholders on key reforms
· Clipping the wings of finfluencers, those spreading misinformation
· Use of AI and other advanced tech
